As the New Iberia Senior High basketball team took the court in the fourth quarter of the LHSAA Non-Select Division I state championship game, their dream run was becoming a nightmare.
After scoring just 11 points in each of the first three periods, the Yellow Jackets were trailing the Green Wave 42-33 with seemingly no answer to Ponchatoula’s offense.
Credit to Ponchatoula, they’re an excellent basketball team,” said head coach Chad Pourciau. “Coach Taylor and his staff do a good job and they thoroughly out-coached me today.”
NISH entered the Marsh Madness tournament as the No. 1 seed following a fantastic 27-3 season that saw the Yellow Jackets sit atop the Division I power rankings for most of the year. After defeating Ponchatoula 66-55 in its second game of the season, NISH looked primed for an easy rematch for the school’s first-ever basketball title.
Unfortunately for NISH, the Green Wave had other plans. Junior Allen Graves, Ponchatoula’s six-foot, nine-inch do-it-all athlete was almost impossible for NISH to contain, scoring 15 of Ponchatoula’s 28 halftime points and ending the game with 23 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists and 5 blocks.
Pourciau said that, even with Graves’ fantastic performance, the real difference maker was senior shooting guard Trey Parham.
“Parham killed us,” Pourciau said after the game. “I know that Graves was the MVP, but let's be honest he does that against everybody. Parham killed us, he went 5-from-9 in three pointers and had 16 points. Credit to Graves, he’s a great player, but Parham, the senior, deserved the MVP.
Pourciau said that his team’s game plan for dealing with the senior’s long-range shooting didn’t work out how they intended, adding that the entire team was sluggish and struggled to execute like he wanted them to.
“We knew he (Parham) could catch and shoot, so the game plan was to make him put it on the floor. We gave up catch and shoot threes, so the game plan was solid but we did a poor job of executing. We were sluggish. We did walkthroughs and stuff but the energy just wasn’t there. Maybe I fed them the wrong thing.”
NISH junior Wayne Randall-Bashay (18 points, 11 rebounds) led an offense that combined for just 32% shooting from the floor. Senior Kylan Dugas ended the game with 16 points.
After the loss, Pouciau was quick to accept the blame for his team’s performance and heap praise on the support that NISH received from New Iberia.
They were ready, they were prepared, and we weren’t and that ultimately falls on me,” he said.
“No discredit to my guys, I don’t know when New Iberia Senior High was started but this is the first time in school history that we make it to the finals. Credit to the city, our crowd had to be one of the best crowds at the tournament. Hell of a year, I’m sorry that we came up short but it was an outstanding year and there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”
“It’s easy to go down with good people.”
Pourciau also praised the camaraderie in his team, reminding everyone that the appearance in the finals was something planned long before any of the players made their way to the NISH basketball court.
“This group of guys, like I said, I caught it on the back end,” he explained. “I was fortunate enough to come back home and to have that crowd and the support we had, for a guy from New Iberia it really means a lot. They had planned this long ago. They started playing together in sixth grade and, like I told them, I’ll do the best job I can but I don’t grab a rebound, I don’t make a bucket and I don’t get a stop, so credit to these guys and the three seniors.”
With several key players returning next year and even more quickly developing into starters, Pourciau said that he expects his team to be back in Lake Charles next season.
“I like the group that we have coming back. I think we’ll be back, I really do. It’s not going to just happen, but with work and effort I think we can be back,” he said.