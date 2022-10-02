The New Iberia Senior High School volleyball team faced a lot of unknowns when the season began a little over a month ago. With a new head coach, a tough schedule and a solid set of senior leaders, there was plenty of excitement around the team.
When they defeated Highland Baptist in straight sets on Thursday, they finally looked like the strong, consistent team that fans hoped to see.
“This is the first game that I feel like we were the team that we could be and the team that I challenged them to be,” said head coach Ty Babin. “It’s been a struggle so far to find that rhythm and consistency so far this season, but when they find it they look really good. If we can keep it up the whole game, we’ll be competitive teams as we go into district next week.”
Led by senior middle Laila Sigure, the Yellow Jackets looked unstoppable as they defeated the Lady Bears 3-0 (25-5, 25-21, 25-22). Babin said that his team is performing better than he expected given the uncertainties that come with so many changes.
“They’re definitely doing better,” Babin said of his team’s performance so far this season. “This is their third head coach and a lot of times when you change a coach the mindset and buy-in is kind of difficult to transfer. The seniors have a lot of talent, and I’ve been in situations before where the buy-in from the seniors breaks down, but luckily this year the players that I have are working hard to get better each and every game.”
For the Lady Bears, the trend of slow starts followed by an unsuccessful chase of the game continued. Scoring just 5 points in the first set, Highland managed to battle back in the second to keep the score close, but trailing against a strong Division I team is always going to be a recipe for disaster.
Babin said that he was able to rotate in his junior setter, Shelby Mallet, in place of senior setter and all-around athlete Yahaira Mora. Rotating in his younger players and getting the whole team varsity experience will play a big role in the success of the program in the long-term, he said.
Mora led the team in assists with 26, adding 3 aces and 7 digs to her fantastic performance.
Zoriahn Davis (1 ace, 6 kills, 3 digs) and Madysen Nguyen (2 aces, 6 digs) also contributed to the win.
The Yellow Jackets finished their game with a combined 11 aces, 31 kills, 27 assists and 38 digs.
New Iberia followed the win with a 2-2 showing at the Terrebonne tournament, defeating Central Lafourche and Westlake in 3 sets to improve to 13-5 this season.
The Yellow Jackets will return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Southside High School for the opening round of district play. The Lady Sharks are currently 10-6 this season.