Taking on Class 5A powerhouse Acadiana High School (2-1) is always a tough prospect for coaches, even ones that aren’t just 3 games into their first head coaching job.
For NISH coach Josh Lierman, his team’s performance will show that they are on the right path this season.
The Yellow Jackets (1-2) mixed their running and passing game against Acadiana, finding success with both options but unable to find the endzone throughout much of the first half. Carless penalties killed several NISH drives, but the team stayed focused and forced the Rams into several 3rd and long situations.
The Yellow Jackets finally found the endzone late in the first half, scoring from a 17-yard run by Shanga Charles.
It would take a while for the Jackets to add additional points on the board, scoring their second touchdown of the night with an 80-yard catch by senior receiver Christian Walker in the third quarter.
Despite the loss, Lierman said that it was clear to see that the team is improving, even during the game.
“I think we are getting better, and we got better during the course of the game,” he said. “You can see that we got better and better and better. We’re playing with some guys out there that have only played two varsity football games. I’ve been saying that we should only be getting better with the systems, with the speed of play, everything.”
Quarterback Allen Hamilton threw 9/24 for 216 yards and 1 touchdown. Despite constant pressure from the Rams defense, Hamilton stayed composed in the pocket and was able to lead the team even as the result was all but decided.
Lierman praised Hamilton’s ability to adapt to such a strong defensive unit.
“It’s really important for him to be able to adapt,” Lierman explained. “We knew that their defense was good, so we would have to throw the ball some. I think we ran the ball well at times, threw the ball well at times, and Allen is getting better just like everyone.”
The most important area of improvement for the Yellow Jackets will be their penalty stat. NISH has two touchdowns ruled out due to infringements, and a total 86 penalty yards lost against Acadiana. Lierman said that his team has gotten better, but still has a long way to go to not hurt themselves in games.
“We can’t hurt ourselves. In Week 1 we did that and we didn’t score at all, but in Week 2 we didn’t have a penalty all game and we scored 35 points. If somebody is going to stop us then let it be their defense, not ourselves.”
Lierman said that there are a lot of positives he can take away from the loss, and is looking forward to his team’s preparation for their upcoming district opponent Southside (2-1).
“Nobody likes to lose, but we’re going to watch film tomorrow so that next week we’ll be better than we were this week,” Lierman said. “There are a lot of positives from the game. We saw it as coaches, even just from the beginning of the game to the end, you can see that we progressed.”
Running back Shange Charles had 78 yards from 17 carries against Acadiana. Cedric Moore picked up 42 yards from 4 carries.
Christian Walker led the team in receiving yards with 139 from 5 catches. James Desormeaux (1 catch, 42 yards) and Dameon Polite (2 catches, 34 yards) also contributed.