It had been a long time since the NISh girls soccer team had played a competitive game.
After losing 3-0 to STM on Dec. 10, NISH needed a win to get back on track. After both ESA and Opelousas backed out of their games, the Yellow Jackets were left to enter the holiday break on a sour note.
Against Erath on Wednesday, the Yellow Jackets returned to their winning ways.
It only took eight minutes for NISH to find the back of the net, as senior forward Paige Viator made a quick turn and fired a shot on the Erath goal.
NISH dominated possession, playing most of the first half inside the Erath defensive third. Talia Touchet added the team’s second goal following an assist by Gabi Sorrel in the 15th minute.
Senior Kayla Trosclair scored her first goal of the game in the 20th minute, cutting inside from the left wing to deliver a curled ball into the top corner of the Erath goal. Trosclair added an assist just before halftime, slotting the ball to Sorrel who buried it into the net to give NISH a 4-0 lead going into the break.
NISH coach Wayland Bourque made big changes to his lineup in the second half, bringing on several JV players.
After 10 minutes, Bourque brought his starters back in to finish the game. Touchet added her second goal of the game in the 58th minute, followed by a strike from Madison Helms that secured NISH’s 6-0 win.
Bourque said that he felt the team performed well, but preferred the first-half performance.
“The first half was much better, I think. In the second half we started to play at a much slower pace. I was proud of the first half, but the second half could have been better.”
Bourque credited the team’s long period without a game for their performance, which he felt lacked the level of passing and finishing that the team needs to be at.
“We had our first practice yesterday so we’re still trying to get them back in the swing of things,” Bourque explained. “Switching out a large amount at one time kind of messes with the flow, but I was trying to get some of the other players some playing time.”
NISH have continued to improve this season, but Bourque said that the team still lacks depth to compete with some of the bigger programs in the state. While the JV team has plenty of players, Bourque is still struggling to get them to the level where they can replace his starters without a substantial drop in quality.
“There's still a lot of work that needs to be done, yes,” Bourque said of his less-experienced players. “It’s all about the speed of play and their first touch with them.”
NISH will face Beau Chene next week before playing in the Teurlings Catholic tournament ahead of their district schedule. Bourque said that he wants to use the Beau Chene game to finalize some of the improvements that the team has been working on.
“I’m using the next game, against Beau Chene, to finish up some of the things that we need to work on before the tournament we have coming up,” he said. “I think we were more comfortable before the break. We’re trying to get another one in before district, and if I can get another one besides Beau Chene in then I’ll do that. If not, we’re going to have to make the Beau Chene game the one that we finalize everything in.”
After the Lady Gators, NISH will face a gauntlet of top teams at the Teurlings tournament.
NISH will face off against Ben Franklin (5-4), St. Scholastica (7-1-2) and Caddo Magnet (9-6) at the tournament, where Bourque hopes to pick up a couple of wins.
“I’d like to come away with one win for sure, maybe two,” he said. “As long as we compete then I’m happy.”