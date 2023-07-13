The New Iberia Senior High baseball team held their annual summer camp on Wednesday, seeing turnout at the highest levels in recent years.
With over 70 campers in attendance and a large cadre of current and former NISH players on hand to assist, head coach Eli Lewellyn said that the event goes a long way to building support for the baseball community in New Iberia.
“We’ve been doing this (camp) ever since Chad Menard was the head coach, so this is our fifth year of the camp,” Lewellyn said. “This is the biggest one that I’ve been a part of. We had a big turnout, including a lot of young kids and t-ball kids. We got a lot of interest in the camp this year which is really exciting. This is about building baseball in the community.”
Campers began the day with a variety of drills designed to enhance their baseball abilities regardless of age level. With the drills and workouts complete, the campers were separated into teams based on age and allowed to play “thunder ball”, a variation of baseball that is both exciting and fast-paced.
For Lewellyn, the goal at the camps is to combine technical skills with an enjoyable experience to encourage campers to continue to improve even after they leave camp.
“The most important thing for me at these camps is for the kids to have fun and to start finding a love for the game of baseball,” he said. “Sometimes kids can get burnt out at a young age, so we’re trying to do things to encourage and foster the growth of the game in the community.”
Assisting Lewellyn and his coaching staff was a large group of NISH players who seemed to enjoy the opportunity to mentor the young campers. To Lewellyn, bringing in his players also provides a benefit when the season kicks off in February.
“I like my guys to help out with it because I find that the best way to learn something is to teach it,” Lewellyn explained. “If our players get an opportunity to teach the things that we do and pass on what they know, it helps them get better too. It’s also important for them to serve the community, so I really appreciate the guys who ended up showing up."
In addition to his current players, Lewellyn was assisted by two current college players who both have ties to the Yellow Jacket baseball team.
“We also had two college guys out here, Teagan Bourque who currently pitches at LSUE and Caleb Seroski who is a pitcher at UNO. Having guys with college baseball experience really helps us out,” Lewellyn said. “They’re paying it forward to these kids.”
At the end of the camp, each participant was awarded a special NISH baseball towel. Five players (Kenley Olivier, Parker Rogers, Koen Foster, Miller Pharr and Crawford) were honored as Hardest Workers as the camp.
Gavin Switzer was named Best Pitcher and Parker Rogers was named Best Hitter. Hayden Bonin (old group) and Thai Simon (young group) were named Best Camper.