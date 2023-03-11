If onlookers didn’t know that the NISH basketball team was competing for their first ever state finals appearance, they could be forgiven for thinking that the Yellow Jackets were already experienced champions during their semifinal contest against No. 4 Walker.

After all, it isn’t often that teams are able to battle back from an early nine-point deficit, but that’s exactly what the Yellow Jackets did as they staged a dramatic come-from-behind 47-43 victory in overtime.



