UL Loss

The Ragin' Cajuns' 15-game streak came to an end in Houston as Louisiana fell to Rice 33-21

 ragincajuns.com

HOUSTON – Rice rolled up 449 offensive yards and scored on two lengthy fourth-quarter drives on the way to a 33-21 victory over UL's Ragin' Cajuns here Saturday, snapping the nation's longest winning streak.

The Owls (2-1) took advantage of an inconsistent Cajun offense and controlled the ball for more than 40 minutes in the first meeting between the two teams since the 1989 season. The Cajuns (2-1), who hadn't lost since the opening game of the 2021 season, ran only 43 offensive plays and were held to nine first downs.



