Willie-Green
Buy Now
NBA.com

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green will be among several NBA players, coaches and legends to participate in the NBA's Basketball Without Borders 2022 camp which will be held from August 28-31 in Cairo, Egypt.

NBA Africa, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Egyptian Basketball Federation will host 64 of the top boys and girls from 26 African countries to participate in the 18th Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex. The camp will mark the first time the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in Egypt and the first time on the continent since 2019 in Senegal.



Tags