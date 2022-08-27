New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green will be among several NBA players, coaches and legends to participate in the NBA's Basketball Without Borders 2022 camp which will be held from August 28-31 in Cairo, Egypt.
NBA Africa, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Egyptian Basketball Federation will host 64 of the top boys and girls from 26 African countries to participate in the 18th Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex. The camp will mark the first time the NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will be held in Egypt and the first time on the continent since 2019 in Senegal.
Green is among a record-tying five NBA head coaches participating in the event, including Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch. Milwaukee Bucks associate head coach Charles Lee and Charlotte Hornets associate head athletic trainer Quinton Sawyer will also coach at the camp.
The campers will also be coached by NBA players Udoka Azubuike (Utah Jazz; Nigeria), Mo Bamba (Orlando Magic; U.S.; ties to Ivory Coast), Malcolm Brogdon (U.S.; Boston Celtics) and Grant Williams (U.S.; Celtics), as well as former NBA players Luc Mbah a Moute (Cameroon; BWB Africa 2003) and NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo (Democratic Republic of the Congo).
Players and coaches will lead campers through a variety of activities, including movement efficiency drills, offensive and defensive skill stations, three-point contests, 5-on-5 games, and life skills and leadership development sessions. Players and coaches will also host a unified Jr. NBA clinic for 100 boys and girls at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex on Monday, Aug. 29, in collaboration with Special Olympics.
The NBA and FIBA have hosted 65 BWB camps in 30 countries since the program’s launch in 2001. BWB has reached more than 3,800 participants from 134 countries and territories, with 105 former campers having advanced to the NBA or WNBA.
Fans in Africa can follow NBA Africa on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and follow BWB using the hashtag #BWBAfrica.