ATLANTA – Ruthny Mathurin and Tatum Beck each scored goals in a nine-minute span in the second half for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Soccer team, but an own goal late in the 84th minute helped Georgia State forge a 2-2 draw on Wednesday in a Sun Belt Conference match at the new GSU Soccer Complex.
Libby Harper stopped eight shots, including seven in the first half, as Louisiana (1-4-4, 0-1-1 SBC) erased a 1-0 deficit in the second half and snapped a three-match losing streak to GSU (4-1-5, 0-0-2 SBC).
After both teams battled through a scoreless contest in the open half, Georgia State took a 1-0 lead in the 55th minute when Emily Glenn scored her first goal of the season off a cross from Ana Diaz.
Louisiana quickly struck back just under five minutes later to knot the match at 1-1 when Mathurin took a feed from Alyssa Abbott and scored past Jaddah Foos for her second goal of the season.
Beck would give the Ragin' Cajuns the lead on their next attempt in the 69th minute after she collected a pass from Sisley Stephens and scored past Foos for her first goal of the season.
The Panthers would tie the match late in the 84th minute when Hailey Hoffmann attempted an off-balanced clear of Bree Barley's cross from the left side and the ball would get past Harper in the left side of the goal.
Louisiana missed a scoring opportunity in the 86th minute when a GSU defender was called for a handball on Carol Rodriguez's shot from inside the 18-yard box and Lucy Ortiz's penalty kick would miss wide left.
The Ragin' Cajuns remained unfazed with three attempts in the final two minutes as Mathurin's delivery on a corner kick went deep inside the GSU box, Mariella Stephens' shot early in the 90th minute missed left and Sisley Stephens' attempt from the top of the 18-yard box just before the final buzzer caromed off the crossbar.
GSU held a 13-9 advantage in shots in the match with nine going on-frame. Ortiz, making her return to the lineup after missing Louisiana's SBC opener last week against Old Dominion, attempted three shots to lead Louisiana with Mathurin, Beck and Abbott each placing shots on-goal. Harper's eight saves were one shy of her Louisiana career mark set last season at Kentucky.
Louisiana will return home for its next two matches beginning on Sunday when it plays host to South Alabama in a 1 p.m. contest at the Home Bank Track/Soccer Complex. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live stats available at CajunStats.com.