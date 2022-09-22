UL v Georgia State
ATLANTA – Ruthny Mathurin and Tatum Beck each scored goals in a nine-minute span in the second half for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Soccer team, but an own goal late in the 84th minute helped Georgia State forge a 2-2 draw on Wednesday in a Sun Belt Conference match at the new GSU Soccer Complex.

Libby Harper stopped eight shots, including seven in the first half, as Louisiana (1-4-4, 0-1-1 SBC) erased a 1-0 deficit in the second half and snapped a three-match losing streak to GSU (4-1-5, 0-0-2 SBC).



