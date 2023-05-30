baseball
In this file photo, a Hornell Red Raiders player (in red) slides safe. The Hornell team made national and international news over the weekend.

 STEVE HARRISON SPECIAL TO THE DAILY IBERIAN

A video of a high school baseball regional championship game in New York went viral with more than 10 million views after an ending you may never have seen in your life and may never again.

The video made ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 and Sports Illustrated. With two outs in the bottom of the last inning on strike three, the team that pitched the ball, the Hornell Red Raiders, wearing red, ran out and celebrated on the mound in a pile.

