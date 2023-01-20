HOUSTON - Astros third baseman Alex Bregman might very well be coming off the best year of his life, having gotten back on track with a second-half surge that helped Houston win its second World Series while his wife, Reagan, gave birth to the couple’s first child -- the aptly named Knox, whose father had quite a few (knocks) himself last year.

With momentum on his side on the field and in his personal life, Bregman is feeling the anticipation of the 2023 season with Spring Training around the corner. Bregman, you might remember, broke his left index finger in the Game 6 World Series win over the Phillies on Nov. 5, but he started swinging the bat around the beginning of January with no issues.



