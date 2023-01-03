Two players who led their teams to LHSAA championships and a coach who returned to a title game for the first time in more than a decade headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State football team.
Quarterback D’Wayne Winfield of Lutcher was voted the Offensive Player of the Year, while St. Thomas More defensive back Nicholas Beckwith was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Dennis Dunn, who led North DeSoto to its first title-game appearance, was voted Coach of the Year for the squad selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
Dunn, who won nine titles at Shreveport’s Evangel Christian, coached the Griffins to a 12-2 record and a runner-up finish to Lutcher and Winfield in the Division II nonselect final.
Winfield led the Bulldogs to their ninth LHSAA title with 4,657 yards of total offense and 70 touchdowns. The recent UL commitment passed for 2,187 yards with 32 TDs and rushed for 2,477 yards and 38 TDs.
Beckwith led STM to the Division II select title with 95 tackles and 6 interceptions, 2 of which he returned for TDs.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: D’WAYNE WINFIELD, LUTCHER
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: NICHOLAS BECKWITH, ST. THOMAS MORE
COACH OF THE YEAR: DENNIS DUNN, NORTH DESOTO
HONORABLE MENTION
Ronnie Crosby, DeRidder; Bryant Hammond, DeRidder; Jeremiah Caldwell, Tioga; Michael Mitchell, Plaquemine; Carter Fontenot, Teurlings; Hutch Swilley, St. Thomas More; Javion White, Franklin Parish; Bryce Curtis, Franklin Parish; Marc Denison, Northwood-Shreve; Royal Williams, Ellender; Eli Morrison, Grant; Tylin Johnson, Lutcher; Charles Barbarin, McDonogh 35; Cole Cory, North DeSoto; Devarre Dyson, West Feliciana; Jesse Jeffrey, Lafayette Christian; Raymond Howard, Shaw; Zarontay Smith, Ellender: James “Gage” Caskey, North DeSoto; Mason Lopez, North DeSoto; Santana Price, McDonogh 35; Luke Delafield, North DeSoto; Jaylon Coleman, Vandebilt Catholic; John Lewis, North DeSoto; D’Shaun Ford, Opelousas; Arnold Barnes, Booker T. Washington; David Kency, Shaw; Jaedon Voisin, Belle Chasse; Quintavion White, Northwood-Shreve; Joel Rogers, West Feliciana; Javon Ricks, South Terrebonne; Colby Ziegler, Lakeshore; Issac Casnave, Salmen; Gabriel Relliford, Evangel; Holden Matthews, St. Thomas More; Jameian Buxton, Warren Easton; Alex Sumler, McDonogh 35; Jordan Milton, North DeSoto; Marques Hampton, North DeSoto; Makhi Reed, Minden; Jacob Fairchild, Vandebilt Catholic; Kai Brown, Lutcher; Dontay Washington, Opelousas; Andre Williams, Westgate; Michael Thomas Jr., De La Salle; Jerome Victor, Shaw; Edric Williams, Booker T. Washington; Christian Johnson, Bossier; Jamal Jordan, Evangel; Craydon Long, Lutcher; Mar’Javious Moss, Northwood-Shreve; Kaleb Vaughn, Neville; Eric Horn, Carver; Torrion Alexis, Carver; JaShawn Mabry-Liles, Leesville.