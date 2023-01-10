Former Westgate star defensive back Keydrain Calligan committed to Jackson State during a recent visit to the school.
Calligan, who has two years of eligibility remaining, entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 12 after spending three seasons at Louisiana-Monroe.
He started at safety this season for the Warhawks, totaling 40 tackles (25 solo) with a sack and three passes broken up. He recorded a career-best seven stops against a Troy team that went 12-2 and won the Sun Belt Conference.
In the spring game, Calligan collected four tackles and intercepted a pass. As a redshirt freshman, he appeared in all 12 games.
Southern University also recently offered a scholarship to Calligan, who was a multi-sport standout at Westgate. A two-time all-district selection, he intercepted four passes and broke up 14 while leading the Tigers to a quarterfinal berth as a senior.
Before his junior year in high school, Calligan focused on basketball and track & field. He received honorable-mention all-state honors twice in basketball. He helped Westgate to the No. 1 seed and a semifinal appearance in the 2017-2018 basketball season, as well as a quarterfinal berth the next year.
As a junior, Calligan placed first in the triple jump at the LHSAA state track & field meet. He didn't get a chance to defend his title when the 2020 outdoor season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Calligan chose Louisiana-Monroe over offers from South Alabama and Louisiana Tech. The Warhawks also recruited him for basketball, although he focused exclusively on the gridiron during his tenure there. As a senior, was ranked as a three-star cornerback by 247Sports.
The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder brings elite size and speed (4.44 in the 40-yard dash) to Jackson State, which went 12-1 this past season. Calligan was recruited to JSU by head coach T.C. Taylor, who replaced Deion Sanders (now at the University of Colorado).
JSU's 2023 recruiting class includes eight commitments from the high school ranks and seven transfers. According to the recruiting service on3, Calligan is the third-highest rated transfer behind receiver Seven McGee (Oregon) and offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs (USC). Quarterback Zy McDonald (Louisiana-Lafayette) is also committed to JSU.