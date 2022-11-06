Westgate celebrated Senior Night with one final win of the regular season, defeating the Northside Vikings 42-12 at home on Thursday.

The Tigers have had their eyes on the postseason for weeks, but needed to stay sharp against difficult district opponents to ensure a first round home game this year. Northside, who entered the game with a 3-6 record, was sitting near the cutoff spot in Select Division II and desperately needed a win to ensure a postseason appearance.



Tags