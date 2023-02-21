Last season, Coach Jerome Jacob had 12 seniors to count on as he took his Westgate Tigers to battle during the prep baseball season.
He has significantly fewer as the 2023 season gets underway.
"Last year I had 12 seniors and this year I have four...and a host of freshmen," Jacob said about his 2023 version of Westgate baseball. "But I have a lot of great expectations for these guys."
"A lot of them are still learning how to play at this level and it's a process."
Starting with pitching, Jacob said that he has a number of pitchers that he can work with during the season.
"I have a host of great pitching options," Jacob said. "We just have to keep the ball down and not get too emotional out there. You can't pitch when you're emotional."
Leading the way for the Westgate pitching staff is Landon Waldon, Kole Richard, Ridge Comeaux and Noah Jenkins.
"And I have a host of other pitchers I can go to including Nigel Vital," Jacob said.
When it comes to the rest of the lineup, the Westgate coach has an all-senior outfield in Trent Rideaux, Jacavon Jacob and Jaydun Colbert.
"My infield is a little young with freshmen at third and first," Jacob said. "I have to try to keep them motivated while they get used to playing at this level."
According to the WHS coach, the biggest issue with the team could be defensively.
"We need to keep the communication going," he said." We make too many mistakes like missed balls, dropped flies, things like that."
"We can't do that if we expect to compete with the Teurlings', the St. Thomas More's and the Lafayette Christian's in our district."
As for what he hopes for his team this year, Jacob just wants to see his team compete every game.
"I want to see them compete," he said. "We need to be able to do that. The wins and losses will come as long as we compete every day."
