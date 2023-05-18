Westgate seniors Jacavion Jacob and Kole Richard got the party started early, each signing to continue their baseball careers just one day before graduation.
Jacob will continue his playing career at Rust College in Holly Springs, Mississippi, while Richard signed with Mississippi Delta Community College in Morehead, Mississippi.
“It’s a blessing, honestly, for everything that has come to me,” said Jacob after the ceremony. “I want to thank God and my family, especially my dad, my coach, who got me all the way.”
Jacob, who finished his senior season with a .619 on-base percentage and 13 RBIs, said that while he can play anywhere on the field, he has his eyes on one spot in particular.
“I play everything, but they have a senior first baseman that is leaving this year so I’m coming for that spot,” he said. “I’m open for anything and I’m keeping my options open. I just want to contribute.”
Richard also excelled in his senior season, ending the year with a .488 batting average, 25 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.
For Richard, getting a shot to prove himself at Mississippi Delta is the first step to making it back home.
“I feel very excited and I can’t wait to further my athletic career,” Richard said. “I’m going to enjoy my two years at this college and hopefully move on to UL and pursue mechanical engineering.”
Richard is also a versatile player, but his coaches already have an idea where they want to use him next season.
“I’ll play shortstop and third and the coaches want me to pitch as well. They want me to play both ways at hitter and as a pitcher,” he said. “They are expecting me to come in and perform like I did over here. They expect a lot from me and I’m going to go out there and prove it to them.”
Westgate head coach Jerome Jacob said that he was impressed with how both players did this season and expects big things from them at the next level.
“This is my youngest group that I’ve had. We played 34 games and they had 100 at-bats, so I wanted them to compete because at the next level you’re going to have a lot of at-bats and you have to persevere through it,” he said.
Richard plans to study mechanical engineering in the hopes of being able to work with cars or oilfield machinery when he graduates.
Jacob said he intends to study biology and pre-veterinary science with the goal of one day attending Mississippi State to become a veterinarian.