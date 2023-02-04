The Westgate Tigers celebrated National Signing Day 2023 the right way, celebrating seven student-athletes who have not only excelled on the field, but also in the classrooms.
Derek Williams - University of Texas
The Tigers’ biggest recruiting prospect was senior defensive back Derek Williams, who is currently the No. 3 player in Louisiana according to On3.com. Several teams have shown interest in Williams, but his commitment to Texas from June of 2022 held true as the senior inked with the orange and white on Wednesday.
Amaaz Eugene - Northwestern State University
Eugene established himself as a do-it-all athlete at Westgate, capable of playing any skill position for the Tigers and racking up impressive stats in his senior season. Despite that, Eugene was left with few options to continue his career before receiving an offer from Northwestern State University.
“It’s great,” Eugene said after the ceremony. “They were the only ones who gave me an opportunity, so it’s only right that I make it count. All I needed was a shot. I wasn’t paying too much attention to what they were telling me, it was just the fact that they were believing in me. That’s all I needed.”
Jaydun Colbert - United State Military Academy
A transfer from Southside, Colbert suffered an injury early in the season that left him with little game film for recruiters to look at. Head coach Ryan Antoine didn’t let that stop him, sending out tape from Colbert’s previous seasons to coaches across the country. Colbert was eventually offered a spot at the historic United States Military Academy.
Jamon Lee - Ellsworth Community College
Defensive lineman Jamon Lee was a crucial part of the Tigers’ defense this season, earning him an offer from Ellsworth Community College. Ellsworth, located in Iowa Falls, IA, went 2-8 in the 2021/22 season and 0-10 last year, leaving Lee with plenty of opportunities for game time as a freshman.
Tayshaun Fuselier - Highland Community College
Fuselier, known as T-Fuse by his teammates, established himself as one of the top defensive backs in the state while at Westgate. Fuselier will continue his career at Highland Community College located in Highland, KS. The Scotties went 2-8 last season, picking up wins against Ellsworth CC and McDougal Tech.
London White - University of Wisconsin, River Falls
Westgate defensive lineman London White will join St. Martinville’s Karon Jeanlouis at the University of Wisconsin River Falls next year. River Falls, a Division III school just outside of Minneapolis, went 7-4 last season.
Dedrick Latulas - Louisiana Tech University
After verbally committing to Louisiana Tech in July 2022, Latulas shocked everyone when he announced that he was opening his recruitment just days before he was scheduled to sign with the Bulldogs. Listing a top-5 of McNeese, LA Tech, Southern University, Army and Florida A&M, it was anyone’s guess where the all-around athlete would end up next year. After choosing the LA Tech baseball cap, Latulas returned it to the table before revealing a FAMU t-shirt beneath his jacket. As the crowd erupted in excitement, Latulas shocked everyone again when he removed his shirt to reveal a white LA Tech shirt underneath.