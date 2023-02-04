2023 Signings
Westgate's 2023 signees celebrate with the Tiger coaching staff. 

 BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Westgate Tigers celebrated National Signing Day 2023 the right way, celebrating seven student-athletes who have not only excelled on the field, but also in the classrooms.

Derek Williams - University of Texas

Derek Williams
Derek Williams - University of Texas
Amaaz Eugene
Amaaz Eugene - Northwestern State University
Jaydun Colbert
Jaydun Colbert - United State Military Academy
Jamon Lee
Jamon Lee - Ellsworth Community College
Tayshaun Fuselier
Tayshaun Fuselier - Highland Community College
London White
London White - University of Wisconsin, River Falls
Dedrick Latulas
Dedrick Latulas - Louisiana Tech University


