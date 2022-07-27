Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Karaline Randazzo committed to continue her softball career with Texas College during an afternoon ceremony at Westgate High School on Monday.

Randazzo, who graduated from Westgate in May, was one of the Lady Tiger’s top performers this season despite suffering an ACL injury at the end of her junior year.



Tags