Westgate senior Dedrick Latulas had a pretty good week.

At McNeese over the weekend, Latulas picked up an impressive gold medal finish in the triple jump with a distance of 43’ 8” and finished 4th in the long jump. He followed that performance by dropping 24 points to secure a win for Westgate’s boys basketball team against David Thibodaux on Tuesday.

Latulas FAMU
Dedrick Latulas removes his jacket to reveal a Florida A&M shirt. 
Latulas Tech
Dedrick Latulas and family celebrate his commitment to Louisiana Tech University. 


