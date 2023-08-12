Westgate High School’s Peyton Landry is ready to make his mark for the Tigers in his first season of eligibility.
After being forced to sit out his freshman season, Landry has been quietly waiting for his moment to lead the Tigers’ offense. This season, he will finally get his shot.
“I’ve been preparing for this since I was a freshman, so I’m looking forward to getting on the field and showing what I can do,” Landry said at Westgate’s annual WAMP Camp lock-in.
With Landry ineligible to play, the Tigers turned to then-sophomore Jaboree Antoine to lead the offense last season. Antoine, a five-star recruiting prospect at defensive back, will once again be the primary QB choice for Westgate in 2023.
Having to sit out his freshman season wasn’t easy for Landry. As a student of the game, Landry was always looking for opportunities to continue to hone his craft during his first season, which he said was ultimately a benefit for his growth as a player.
“I guess I learned a lot about myself mentally,” Landry said. “It toughened me up as a person, having to go through that. To sit out and only be the scout guy was hard, but it allowed me to learn from my seniors and find out what it means to win.”
“Now that I look back, I definitely wasn’t ready as a freshman. It all worked out as planned.”
Offensive coordinator Derek Landry agreed with the young QB, adding that Peyton has been able to learn under two of Westgate’s previous quarterbacks.
“He got to learn from Jaboree, which is learning from one of the best guys on the team,” Coach Landry said. “Before that, he learned under JD (Jordan Doucet) as an eighth grader. We have JD on the staff now so that’s going to be a big help as well. He also got to get into the VR (virtual reality) and go to all the film sessions, so he didn’t feel rushed to play. He really got to take his time to develop. I don’t think he was ready last year and if he was eligible last year he might have felt some pressure to get into the starting lineup, so it was good that he didn’t have any of that pressure on himself and he could just sit back and learn.”
Landy has impressed so far in both summer workouts and 7-on-7 games. Unlike Antoine, Landry isn’t as much of a dual-threat QB, instead preferring to sit in the pocket and deliver inch-perfect passes to his receivers on the run.
Landry said that moving up to the first string squad has presented its own challenges, but he has confidence that it will be quickly worked out once the season starts.
“I think it has more to do with the timing,” Landry said about his tendency to sometimes overthrow his receiver. “Coming from the (second string) to the (first strong), that’s a big jump. We will just need to come out here by ourselves and get the timing down. I definitely think that as the season goes on the timing will get better and this camp is a big help as well.”
The talent on the Westgate roster is a benefit to Landry, who prefers to stay in the pocket and analyze opposition defenses for weaknesses instead of taking off on foot.
“One of the reasons that I love this school so much is because we have an offense that just fits me,” Landry said. “That’s the kind of quarterback that I am, a pro-style quarterback, and when I’m able to sit back there and read the defense is where I shine.
Coach Derek Landry agreed with Peyton’s pocket presence, adding that the duo of Landry and Antoine reminds him of one of Westgate’s previous QB teams.
“I’m going to compare them to Brennan (Landry) and JD,” Landry said. “That makes teams have to prepare for two different kinds of offenses. If Jaboree is in the game, they have to prepare for a guy who can take off on you, if Peyton’s in the game they have to prepare for that big-time arm. Peyton does a really good job of pre-snap reading and he does the play action and RPO (run pass option) game well.”
“He might not be your traditional dual-threat but don’t let him fool you, he’s a big tough runner between the tackles and he kind of plays with a chip on his shoulder and isn’t afraid to drop his hat.”
With Antoine playing both sides of the ball this season, the QB position will be Landry’s to lose once he comes into the game. Offensive coordinator Derek Landry said he plans to utilize both players, sometimes at the same time, to keep opponents guessing.
The pressure doesn’t seem to bother the young QB though. With a confident swagger on the field and a studious approach to game film, Landry is ready to finally take the field and make his mark for the Tigers.
“I’m looking forward to taking over, taking my spot,” he said. “I want to get my name out there and show everyone that I am the guy who is coming out of the dark and into the light.”
Landry will get his first shot in Week 1 of the 2023 season when Westgate hosts cross-town rival New Iberia Senior High on Sept. 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 7p.m.