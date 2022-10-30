Philip Guidry, second from right, celebrates the Tigers' 2022 state championship. Pictured from left to right: assistant coaches Taylor Fondal and James Wallace, Athletic Director Ryan Antoine, assistant coach Randall Antoine, Guidry, and Athletic Trainer Brittany Trahan.
Philip Guidry, second from right, celebrates the Tigers' 2022 state championship. Pictured from left to right: assistant coaches Taylor Fondal and James Wallace, Athletic Director Ryan Antoine, assistant coach Randall Antoine, Guidry, and Athletic Trainer Brittany Trahan.
Westgate High School’s Philip Guidry has been named the 2021-22 Louisiana High School Track and Field Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High Schools.
During Guidry’s tenure at Westgate, the Tigers have won the LHSAA Class 4A state title in 2022, 2021, and 2015 and finished as runners up in 2017.
Guidry has also received numerous other honors during his time at Westgate, including the 2022 Brooks Track and Field and Cross Country Inspirational Coach Award, the LTFCA Track and Field Coach of the Year in 2021, and has been named the Acadiana All-Metro Track and Field Coach of the Year in 2021 and 2022.
In a Facebook post announcing the honor, Guidry thanked Westgate’s administration for their support, including principal Neely Moore and Athletic Director Ryan Antoine. Guidry also thanked his fellow coaches Randall Antoine, James Wallace and Taylor Fondal, as well as all the student-athletes he has coached throughout the years.