Westgate alum Tray’Quan Francis just never slows down.
That’s a good thing for the former Class 4A MVP, as the 18-year-old freshman runner at South Plains College helped his team to break a national record in the 4x800-meter relay at the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays.
Against stiff competition from Power-5 schools like Texas, LSU and Ole Miss, Francis and his teammates posted a time of 7:15.66 to set a new record for the NJCAA, the Texas Relays and South Plains College. The all-time NCAA record was set in 1984 by Arizona with a time of 7:08.
“I feel pretty good about it, just knowing that I went out there and gave my all for the team and also had a personal-best split,” Francis said of his performance. “It was nice to be able to hold my own for the team.”
South Plains took an early lead over the rest of the competition thanks to a stellar opening-leg performance by Aron Tanui. Francis retained a slender lead in the second leg before handing off the baton to Chevonne Hall before Kimar Farquharson took over for the final leg.
“Coach Miller had our 4x800 group ready, and they were prepared and locked in,” said South Plains head coach Erik Vance. “Those four guys went out and executed really well, and to go out on the big stage like this and do what they did was really special.”
Last year, South Plains posted a time of 7:20.31. Francis and his teammates shaved nearly five seconds off of the school’s previous record.
Francis competes in several events for South Plains including the 800-meters, 4x800-meter relay and the 4x400-meter relay. He also said he plans to possibly compete in the open 400-meters and the 1500-meters.
Francis might have just gotten started in his college career, but he isn’t a stranger to the podium.
At Westgate, Francis racked up two Class 4A state titles and several individual gold medals, being named LHSAA State Meet MVP in his senior year.
Now that he’s made the jump to the collegiate level, Francis said that he has already noticed improvement in himself.
“I would say that I’m getting stronger,” he said. “It’s not an easy transition, but since high school I feel like I’m getting stronger physically and mentally.”
Despite the challenges of moving close to 800 miles away from home and competing against a tougher class of competition, Francis said he is enjoying the experience and the challenges.
“I’m really enjoying it. It’s a different type of experience from high school,’ he explained. “Here, there’s always going to be someone faster than you or at your level. There aren’t many people that you’re going to just go out there and demolish. That makes you have to work harder every day.”
Francis credited Westgate track and field head coach Philip Guidry with preparing him for the next level.
“It definitely set me up for success,” Francis said about Guidry’s demanding practices. “I thank Coach Guidry a lot. If I didn't have him as a coach I don't think I’d be nearly as good as I am today.”
Francis is certainly very good.
At South Plains, Francis is competing against some of the top runners in the nation on a daily basis, something that he said brings out more competitiveness from him.
“Knowing that I have to set the bar even higher now that I’m in college motivates me,” said Francis. “Every day when I wake up I know that I have to be better than the next guy because anytime you let off or slip, the next man is coming up.”
Francis still has his eyes on a possible move to a Division I program, but for now he is focusing on hitting a time that will make him one of the fastest runners in the world.
“The only thing that I really have in mind is to go sub-1:50. That’s the goal right now.”