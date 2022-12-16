Despite trailing the Lady Sharks for much of the game, a late flurry of points from Westgate nearly resulted in a dramatic comeback for the Lady Tigers on Tuesday.
Trailing 34-23 after three quarters, Westgate knew they would need a top performance in the fourth to have any hope of getting a win.
Behind three three-pointers from Jazlyn Jenkins, the Lady Tigers began to shine in all phases of play. Unfortunately, despite cutting the deficit to just five points, Southside was able to regain the lead and secure a 49-39 win.
Jenkins led the scoring for the Lady Tigers with 19 points. Anireal Allen added 12 points.
Head coach Darnell Thomas said that his team’s late rally was all due to a change in mentality.
“I think it was just the energy, some positive energy,’ he explained. “The girls decided that it was a winnable game and they put forth the effort. We’re a young team, we only have two seniors. We’re relying a lot on our sophomores and freshmen, so they’re still trying to figure it out. I’m putting them in positions for them to do that.”
Thomas is in his first year as head coach of the Lady Tigers, but he isn’t a stranger to Westgate’s coaching staff. After serving as assistant coach for years, Thomas said that the transition to head coach is a little easier.
“To be honest, it’s still a work in progress,” he said of the team buying into his coaching style. “Neka Jones is a hell of a coach and a lot of girls still have emotional ties, so it’s a transition. I was there in the beginning with coach Jones, so I think it’s an easier transition for me. I think it’s just about them buying into what I’m trying to do.”
With a 6-7 record so far this season, Westgate is progressing well through the coaching changes. Thomas said that his competitive side makes him want to win every game, but he knows that the focus now is more on getting his players to reach their potential.
“I just want the girls to reach their potential. As a competitor, I of course want us to make it to the playoffs and go as far as we can go, but we’re going to have to do it the right way,” Thomas explained. “We took a couple of losses due to some disciplinary things, trying to set the tone. I want them to play basketball the right way and be leaders around the school. I think that basketball this year can give them that adversity to build them into productive members of society and move forward in life.”
Westgate went 6-21 last season, a poor finish to a season that many will be happy to forget. This year, Thomas will rely on his young core of players to build a culture of success that can be sustained for years to come.
Before they can create that success, however, Thomas and his team need a bit of financial help.
“Neka Jones did an outstanding job to get the program where it is and she entrusted me to take it to the next level,” he said. “Any sponsors would definitely help. We have some new jerseys coming in and we’re getting things in order, but additional sponsorships would definitely help.”
Anyone looking to help build success by donating to the Westgate girls basketball program can contact the school directly at (337) 365-2431.