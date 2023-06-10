It’s no secret that Westgate’s De’Myrion “Ma9” Johnson is going to play a crucial role in Westgate’s success in the upcoming season.
The six-foot, three-inch defensive lineman is one of the most dominant players on the Tigers’ roster and a crucial player in last season’s strong run to the Division I semifinals.
This year, the pressure will be even greater as Johnson tries to help Westgate make a return to the state championship for a second time in his high school career.
Before he could get his summer workouts started, Johnson had one piece of business that he needed to get handled: choosing where he would begin his collegiate career.
Johnson, who is ranked as a three-star prospect by On3, 247 Sports and Rivals, had interest from several top programs around the country.
In total, Johnson received 15 offers to continue his career, but his decision was made by a sense of belonging he felt while on tour at LSU.
“From the first day that I visited it felt like home,” Johnson said. “Everyone welcomed me and it was more than just football, I felt comfortable. I felt like I was with people that I had been knowing for years. They made me feel welcome and protected.”
For Johnson, making his decision before the season kicks off was crucial as it will allow the senior to focus on making another run at the state title.
“I was ready to finally get it over with. It's a good feeling. I don’t have to worry about the pressure anymore. I’m ready to be a Tiger forever,” he said.
“I just want to dominate the man in front of me. If I do my job I can help us win games and get back to a state championship before I leave Westgate.”
Johnson won’t just be relying on his abilities on the field this season. As one of Westgate’s most experienced players, Johnson will be expected to provide leadership and accountability to a defense that is known for coming up with results when it matters most.
“We have a lot of young talent (on defense) so we just need to get everybody together and create a bond,” Johnson explained. “If we can bring everybody closer then we will be successful.”
“Everyone is working hard so we’re going to be ahead of the game once the season starts.”
It isn’t just the defense that Johnson is helping to get into top shape before the season begins. As junior defensive back Jaboree Antoine makes his return to quarterback for a second season, Johnson and the rest of the defensive line are working hard to prepare him for anything he may face this year.
“We all come together on defense to help him out,” Johnson said of Antoine. “When he is on offense we try to challenge him and make each other better. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how much you beat up on each other. On Friday, we all have to come together and make the play to get a win.”
With his attention turned to another state title, Johnson said he also has a personal goal he wants to hit before he makes his way to Baton Rouge.
“I’d like to break the single-season sack record at Westgate,” he said. “The record now is 21.5 and my highest in a season is 11. I just need to dominate, stay in shape and don’t come off the field. Winning those one-on-one battles is important.”