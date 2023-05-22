Brailon Raymond has made a decision on which college football program he will be competing with next season, signing with Nicholls State University as a wide receiver.
“It's a blessing, I’ve worked so hard for this and I’ve spent my whole life playing football,” Raymond said. “There’s no words to express how I’m feeling right now, it’s unreal.”
Raymond, who played a crucial role in both the Tigers’ football and basketball teams this season, said he knew he had to jump on the offer from Nicholls when it came his way.
“It's a good program with a lot of all-position players,” he said. “They offered me an opportunity to play and I just took it. It’s the best decision for me and my future.”
Raymond has experience on both sides of the ball but said the coaching staff at Nicholls expects him to perform as a wide receiver this season. There haven’t been any expectations or promises of game time laid out yet, but Raymond is confident of earning his place when he reports for camp next week.
In the meantime Raymond will continue his workout regimen at Next Level 24 Fitness under the direction of former Nicholls and Saints player Garrick Spain.
“I want to give a shout-out to Coach G. He gave all the athletes in New Iberia an opportunity to get in work and develop our game to get better,” Raymond said. “We’re blessed to have him. He’s an inspiration and he pushes us to get better. I’m definitely in the right shape to play at the next level and I’m blessed to go Division I.
Raymond said he plans to major in kinesiology with the goal of becoming either an athletic trainer or physical therapist once he finishes his football career.