Westgate seniors Amare Porter and Mekhi Boutte will be teammates once again as the track and field stars each signed to continue their athletic careers at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

“It feels unreal, to be honest,” said Porter about the signing. “I didn’t think that I was going to make it here, especially with one of my teammates. There’s a major difference between my times last year and my times this year, so I’m happy to be here and I hope that I can continue to improve as an athlete.”



