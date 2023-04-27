Westgate's Amare Porter (left) and Mekhi Boutte sign to continue their track careers at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Coaches Randall Antoine, Philip Guidry and Taylor Fondal, along with Westgate Principal Neely Moore, celebrated with the two athletes.
Westgate's Amare Porter (left) and Mekhi Boutte sign to continue their track careers at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Coaches Randall Antoine, Philip Guidry and Taylor Fondal, along with Westgate Principal Neely Moore, celebrated with the two athletes.
Westgate seniors Amare Porter and Mekhi Boutte will be teammates once again as the track and field stars each signed to continue their athletic careers at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
“It feels unreal, to be honest,” said Porter about the signing. “I didn’t think that I was going to make it here, especially with one of my teammates. There’s a major difference between my times last year and my times this year, so I’m happy to be here and I hope that I can continue to improve as an athlete.”
Porter competes in several events for the Tigers, but will primarily focus on the 100-meter and 200-meter events with the Cajuns.
Porter said he plans to major in computer science with hopes of becoming a software engineer.
With family, friends and teammates, Porter said he didn’t expect such a big turnout.
“It feels good. I didn’t expect this many people to be out here,” he said. “I’m so happy that a lot of people came out to support.”
Boutte agreed, adding that being around so many close friends made him feel at ease during the ceremony.
“It feels good to see so many familiar faces and being around them makes me feel more comfortable and in my own environment,” he explained. “It was a great experience.”
Boutte is also a versatile runner at Westgate with plans to compete in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter events in the outdoor season, as well as a few events indoor as well.
Boutte said he will major in business or marketing with plans to open several businesses once he graduates.
“I’m happy to be here and to be able to take my career to the next level, especially with one of my teammates,” Boutte said after the ceremony. “He’s my first leg, so the chemistry is there, so it’s going to be a great experience.”
Boutte was a top prospect this year, with interest from several programs across the country. The deciding factor for the senior was the feeling of comfort he got from the Ragin’ Cajuns team.
“Being close to family and when I went on my visit, those guys made me feel at home,” he said. “Being from New Iberia and growing up 30 minutes away, we can connect with each other and compare things about our lives. It's an environment that feels like home.”
With Westgate’s regional meet scheduled for Friday, the two Tiger signees are ready to turn their attentions back to the track.
“I was nervous about today but now that this is out of the way I can just focus on running and winning state again,” Porter said.
The Westgate Tigers will be looking to secure a third-straight Class 4A state title at the LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Meet in May.