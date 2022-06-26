The 2021 LHSAA Class 4A state champions will be hoping for another historic season this year.
After going 8-2 last season, the Tigers will once again face some of the toughest opposition in the state during the regular season.
Westgate will travel to cross-town rival New Iberia Senior High to kick off the new season, taking on the Yellow Jackets on September 2 at 7 p.m.
Head coach Ryan Antoine has assembled a schedule that includes teams from around the state, including the perennial powerhouse Lafayette Christian Academy, who defeated the Tigers 19-7 in the opening game of last season.
With many familiar foes making the jump to Select, the Tigers will likely see a few new faces in the playoffs. Antoine will no doubt count on the strength of his schedule to once again see his team to the Superdome.
The full 2022/23 Westgate High School football schedule is as follows:
• Week 1- 9/2/22 New Iberia Senior High away
• Week 2- 9/9/22 Lake Charles College Prep at home
• Week 3- 9/16/22 Evangel Christian Academy away
• Week 4- 9/23/22 St. Martinville Senior High away
• Week 5- 9/30/22 Magnolia School of Excellence at home
• Week 6- 10/7/22 Teurlings Catholic at home DISTRICT
• Week 7- 10/14/22 North Vermilion away
• Week 8- 10/21/22 Lafayette Christian Academy away
• Week 9-10/28/22 St. Thomas Moore away DISTRICT
• Week 10- 11/3/22 Northside High at home DISTRICT