For the Westgate track and field team, the entire season comes down to Saturday.
After winning Class 4A state titles in 2021 and 2022, the Tigers have their eyes on defending their place as champions and securing the “three-peat”.
Standing in their way will be some of the best talent the state has to offer, along with a few hurdles of their own creation.
“We lost some pieces in the distance events, which definitely hurt us,” explained head coach Philip Guidry. “We also don't have a 4x100-meter team represented this year and that’s out of the norm for us. I wouldn't say that the competition is easier, but we did lose Carencro and Edna Karr. Schools like Vanderbilt have done a good job of building up their program and Tioga was tough last year along with Washington-Carver and Helen Cox. I don't overlook anybody and we give respect to everybody."
"We have to go and execute, plain and simple. If we do our job then we’re going to be just fine.”
The team suffered big losses at the District 4-4A meet, losing senior Amare Porter to a hamstring injury before a missed baton handoff ended Westgate’s 4x100-meter relay team’s hopes of advancing to state.
At the Region II-4A meet, Westgate’s team was whittled down even further as senior Dedrick Latulas was the only competitor to advance in a field event.
“We don’t have anyone in the high jump, just Dedrick in the triple jump,” Guidry said. “We were projected to get BJ (Bryant Leon) through in the triple jump but he didn’t make it. Rarely do things happen the way they're written on paper.”
Even with the unexpected problems in the leadup to the state meet, the Tigers will still be the favorites to win the team title.
Senior Dedrick Latulas snagged gold medals in both the triple jump and long jump at regionals, while UL-commit Mekhi Boutte took first place in the 100-meters, 200-meters and 400-meters.
For Guidry, the name of the game at this stage is calculated intensity.
“The main thing at this point in the season is keeping the intensity extremely high and making sure that they get adequate rest between practice sessions and even during the competition,” he said. “The state meet is going to be a rolling schedule; those officials are out there for two days before us so they’re tired and they want to get in and get out. Dedrick jumping his best marks early in the competition will help him because he’s also running the 110-meter hurdles and the 4x200-meter relay, so we need to make sure that he jumps well early on to save himself for the rest of the meet.”
Luckily for the Tigers, the pressure won’t be solely on the backs of the seniors. Guidry praised several of his underclassmen, many of whom have played a crucial role in advancing the team to the state meet.
“Kylon Antine is definitely one that comes to mind,” Guidry said when asked about his top young athletes. “He didn’t make it in the individual 400-meters but he’s definitely been beneficial to getting us to this point. Amadre Evans is a junior but he’s new to the 300-meter hurdles and he’s now ranked No. 1 in the state. He’s done really well in the 110-meter hurdles as well, he’s ranked No. 2 in the state. We prepare the younger guys by bringing them to the varsity meets when we can.”
With all eyes on Westgate as the state meet gets closer, Guidry said that his team isn’t feeling any outside pressure to perform.
“I wouldn’t say that they’re feeling the pressure. Anytime that we’ve needed to execute they’ve gone out there and did their thing,” he said. “I think it’s mainly just wanting to leave their mark on the program. This is something that’s never been done, so let the younger guys see that we have a standard of excellence here.”
The LHSAA Outdoor Track and Field State Meet will take place from May 4-6 at LSU. Westgate will compete on Saturday, May 6, with field events starting at 1:30 p.m. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m.
Westgate athletes advancing to the state meet are:
Mekhi Boutte - 100m, 200m, 400m
Armi’dre Evans - 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles
Dedrick Latulas - triple jump, long jump, 110m hurdles
4x200m Relay Team - Amare' Porter, Mekhi Boutte, Dedrick Latulas, Khylon Antoine, Armi'dre Evans and Amaaz Eugene
4x400m Relay Team - Amare' Porter, Armi'dre Evans, Daveyon Hypolite, Khylon Antoine, Brailon Raymond and Bryant Leon