Armed with trash bags, weed-eaters, pressure washers and a whole lot of manpower, the Westgate High School football team spent Wednesday morning making sure their local community was as spotless as their own stadium.
The Tigers dutifully executed their work up and down the Hopkins Street area, picking up trash along streets, trimming the grass along various sidewalks and footpaths and even pressure washing a home on Mississippi Street.
Newly-appointed principal Percy Williams said that the work was a blessing to the local community.
“It’s a blessing because with all the things that we have going on it’s good to give back and show that this is our community and we’re a part of it.”
With coaches and volunteers ready to ferry athletes around the area, the clean-up project progressed quickly.
A brief pause was held to allow everyone to hydrate with water and Gatorade while State Representative Blake Miguez and Parish Councilman Tommy Pollard spoke to everyone about the importance of civic engagement.
Head coach Ryan Antoine said that the service day was his style of coaching put into action off the football field.
“We always talk about ‘many hands make a light load’ and we have to give back,’ Antoine explained. “We have to start making ‘heavenly deposits’. That’s something that we’re teaching our kids, when you do stuff like this good things will start happening in your favor. This is our community and we have to take care of it.”
“It’s on us to do that so we want to show our kids that this is what it is all about.”