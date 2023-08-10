What started as a way to get his football players to attend the first day of classes has blossomed into something much bigger for Westgate head coach Ryan Antoine.
“School used to always start on Friday and we would get to school and barely have any kids there, so we figured if we are going to be the heartbeat of the school, our football players need to set the tone,” Antoine explained. “It's a great way to bond as a team and we all wake up at school together.”
The camp, which began on Friday morning and lasted until the first day of school on Wednesday, wasn’t just fun and games. In addition to numerous practice sessions and workouts, the players also got to listen to several motivational speakers, receive back-to-school haircuts and perform yoga workouts.
For Antoine, the camp couldn’t have been a success without the outpouring of support he received from the community.
“(The camp) builds those bonds and that camaraderie but also shows off the community support. Fremin’s donated hotdogs earlier, McDonald’s donated breakfast, somebody else is coming to do dinner for them, so it gives the kids a time where they can enjoy themselves, eat as much as they want and bond with each other.”
“It lets them utilize what we have in our community. People might not think that New Iberia has much to offer, but you just have to go out there and find it sometimes. I’m so glad that people have been willing to come out here and support our kids. Father Donald Bernard Pastor Dave came to talk to them as well as guys from law enforcement. To have different guys from all walks of life come talk to them and tell their stories has been a blessing.”
Antoine believes that the bonds formed in camp will help the team during the season, especially in times when the players aren’t having everything go their way.
“This is what camp is about. When you’re out there during the season and you’re tired and facing adversity, they can think back to what we did at camp and all the bonds we formed,” he said. “Right now we’re all hurting, from coaches to players.”
The team and coaches remained in the school for all six days, sleeping together in position groups spread out across the school and practicing together at all hours of the night.
It wasn’t uncommon to see Westgate’s stadium lit up early in the morning, with several practice sessions lasting until 2 a.m. or later. Players also received position-specific training, allowing them to work on key aspects of the game ahead of the 2023 season.
According to Antoine, the memories his players form at camp last longer than just their time at Westgate.
“I’m more excited about this for the kids. The memories that they have about it last a lifetime. It’s tough but they enjoy it. Even the former players talk about what they did and compare it to what the current players are going through,” he said.
The Tigers will begin the 2023 season on Sept. 1 when they host New Iberia Senior High in the Bayou Bowl. Westgate reached the Non-Select Division I semifinals last season with a combined 9-4 record.