Much like a heavyweight boxer sizing his opponent up, the Westgate Tigers took a calm and methodical approach to their quarterfinal game against No. 2 seed Neville on Friday.
In front of a packed homefield crowd, the Tigers stuck to the gameplan and relied on their defensive superiority to mark Neville out of the game.
“That’s defense, playoff defense and Westgate defense,” said head coach Ryan Antoine of his team’s performance. “When you get to this moment right here, we told our guys you have to bow up. You only have 12 quarters left, so you have to go out there and play every time because you won’t get these times back. Go out there and leave everything on the field. Quarterfinal games on out, everything has to be left on the field.”
Antoine’s team didn’t disappoint, shutting out Neville in the second half of the game despite flashes of offensive success from the Tigers from Monroe.
Neville struck first, picking up three points from a 23-yard field goal that gave the visiting team their only lead of the game. The Westgate offense started slowly, remaining scoreless in the first quarter, but finally getting on the board in the second courtesy of a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior Amaaz Eugene.
The Tigers struck again just before the half. Sophomore QB Jaboree Antoine remained composed on 4th and 14, dropping back and firing a laser to Brailon Raymond in the endzone.
Despite the wet conditions, the Tigers struggled to establish the ground game and relied instead on their passing abilities. Antoine said that he expected the offensive line to struggle against Neville.
“We knew they were so strong up front. We knew we were going to struggle to block them so we had to spread Jaboree out and give him some easy throws,” Antoine explained. “Guys went out there one on one to make plays.”
Seniors Amaaz Eugene and Dedrick Latulas were frequent targets for Antoine. Eugene finished the game with 64 receiving yards and 1 TD, while Latulas racked up 45 yards in the air and another 5 on the ground against Neville. Raymond finished the night with 25 receiving yards and 1 TD.
For the Westgate seniors, playing Neville was always going to be a game they looked forward to. After dropping to Neville in their freshman and sophomore seasons, the Tiger seniors were excited to finally get their revenge.
“That’s what our kids have been waiting on,” said Antoine. “A couple of years ago, in their freshman year, we dropped one and felt like the next year we weren’t healthy and were dealing with some COVID stuff. We were kind of looking forward to playing them in the dome last year. This is the 4A state championship game. These are the best two teams in 4A football right now and this game should be played in the ‘Dome. Hats off to Neville, they played their tails off and gave us everything that they had. I’m just happy for our kids to be able to come out here and play.”
With a 14-10 lead late in the fourth quarter, the Westgate defense needed their offense to give them a bit of breathing room. Antoine brought in senior DB Derek Williams as running back, who broke the game wide open on his first carry, scoring a 41-yard rushing TD to put his team out of reach.
“That’s just believing in the gameplan and kids being unselfish,” Antoine said of his team’s ability to move players around in the skilled positions. “Tavais and Davian were kind of getting stopped and Amaaz and Dedrick were doing some good things in the pass game, so we had Derek fresh. Putting him out there on the last drive, we told him to go out there and win the game. He said ‘coach, I got it’. Derek Williams is a special player. That’s a kid that is worth every price of admission, I don’t care if it’s in practice or a game. When Derek is on the field, you better have all eyes on him.”
Despite struggling on the ground, sophomore Tavais Gordon was able to pick up 40 yards from 12 carries.
On defense, senior Tayshaun Fuselier and sophomore Amari Simon each had one interception.
With Neville vanquished, Westgate becomes the only 4A program left in the Non-Select Division I playoffs. Their next opponent, Destrehan, is a perennial 5A powerhouse that many expect the Tigers to struggle with.
According to Antoine, the fact that his team is still in the running should silence many of the critics.
“I’ve been telling people, once we get healthy, we’re a pretty good football team,” he said. “We’ve been called pretenders and all kinds of things. We weren’t picked to win this football game, let's be honest about it, but our kids came out there and believed in themselves and that's all that matters. We’ve got to prepare, that’s all it is. We can’t control the cards that we’re dealt. Destrehan is a strong team, they’ve been picked to win state in 5A, so we have to go out there and play football. We’re going to go out there and focus, prepare, get our kids ready and get them healthy.”
Antoine added that while his seniors will take a lot of the spotlight, his underclassmen have been put through the ringer this season and have emerged as a solid group that can pick up the slack when they’re called upon.
“They trust each other and that’s what it comes down to. The guys are getting focused and not getting out of their composure,” Antoine explained. “Our kids are battle tested. With the type of district that we have, we’ve seen everything that we need to see. These seniors have been playing for a while, so the biggest thing is that these sophomores have gotten battle tested early on.”