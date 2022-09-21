Westgate’s 37-21 win over Evangel last week didn’t just keep them on top of the various coaches and sports writers polls, it also meant that the Tigers were now the team with the longest active winning streak in Louisiana with 11 wins.
The Tigers turned to two players to pass the ball against Evangel, senior Amaaz Eugene and sophomore Jaboree Antoine. Eugene finished the game with 135 passing yards and 2 touchdowns from 7 attempts. Antoine went 4/8 for 120 yards and 1 touchdown.
Eugene also moved the ball on the ground for Westgate, racking up 100 rushing yards from 6 carries. Tavias Gordon (105 yards, 1 touchdown), Davian Jackson (50 yards) and Jaboree Antoine (15 yards) also contributed to the win.
Senior Dedrick Latulas led the receiving corps with 2 touchdowns and 142 receiving yards. All-around star Amaaz Eugene finished the game with 48 receiving yards and Zaid Landry added another touchdown to his career stats.
Westgate’s defensive performance was also excellent. Sophomore Dy’Traevous “Spida” Lively dominated the Evangel offense, picking up 14 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles.
Westgate will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to St. Martinville. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
LSWA PREP FOOTBALL POLLS ENTERING WEEK 4
CLASS 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Karr (10) 3-0 126 2
2. Destrehan (1) 3-0 120 3
3. Catholic-Baton Rouge 2-1 101 4
4. Zachary 2-1 93 1
5. Acadiana 2-1 80 6
6. Ruston 2-1 67 7
7. Captain Shreve 3-0 58 8
8. St. Augustine 3-0 53 NR
9. Byrd 3-0 50 10
10. Brother Martin 2-1 44 5
Others receiving votes: Archbishop Rummel 19, John Curtis 14, Parkway 11, Jesuit 10, West Monroe 7, Carencro 4, Southside 1.