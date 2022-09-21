Westgate’s 37-21 win over Evangel last week didn’t just keep them on top of the various coaches and sports writers polls, it also meant that the Tigers were now the team with the longest active winning streak in Louisiana with 11 wins.

The Tigers turned to two players to pass the ball against Evangel, senior Amaaz Eugene and sophomore Jaboree Antoine. Eugene finished the game with 135 passing yards and 2 touchdowns from 7 attempts. Antoine went 4/8 for 120 yards and 1 touchdown.



