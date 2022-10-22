The Westgate High School boys team and the Highland Baptist Christian School girls team both defended their 2021 titles on Thursday, winning the 2022 Iberia Parish Cross Country Championships, held at Eagle Ridge Golf Club.
Highland’s Ella Blake led the girls 3-mile event with a time of 20:27.27. Catholic High’s Madalynn Salsman (20:52.61) and Highland Baptist’s Amelia Perello (21:02.27) rounded out the girls top 3.
Highland’s Neil Mason set the standard for the boys 3-mile run with a time of 17:51.76. Hot on his heels in 2nd place was Westgate’s Jonah Byrom with a time of 17:53.08. Carencro’s Ethan Breaux placed 3rd with a time of 18:40.76.
Highland Baptist Christian School was the girls team winner with a combined 27 points, narrowly edging out Catholic High, who had 29.
Westgate’s team score was 23, giving them a dominant victory over Catholic High (48 points) and Highland Baptist Christian School (56 points).
Full results from the event are included below.
Girls 3-mile Run
Place Name Team Time
1 Ella Blake Highland Baptist Christian School 20:27.27
2 Madalynn Salsman Catholic High NI 20:52.61
3 Amelia Perello Highland Baptist Christian School 21:02.27
4 Audrey Armentor Catholic High NI 22:34.11
5 Maegan Champagne Highland Baptist Christian School 22:59.18
6 Paige Comeaux Catholic High NI 23:23.20
7 Chloe Delahoussaye Highland Baptist Christian School 23:38.88
8 Kate Armentor Catholic High NI 24:02.89
9 Celia Garcia Carencro 24:31.92
10 Madison Broussard Catholic High NI 25:19.51
11 Ruthie Helms Catholic High NI 26:11.32
12 Lillian Nicholson Highland Baptist Christian School 28:35.68
13 Sieghan Fremin Catholic High NI 32:21.61
14 Eve Bates westgate 36:23.26
15 Anaka Leger new iberia senior high 37:36.26
Girls Team Scores
Place Team Points
1 Highland Baptist Christian School 27
2 Catholic High NI 29
Boys 3-mile Run
Place Name Team Time
1 Neil Mason Highland Baptist Christian School 17:51.76
2 Jonah Byrom Westgate High School 17:53.08
3 Ethan Breaux Carencro 18:40.76
4 Aden Romero New Iberia Senior High 18:53.87
5 Noah Menard Carencro 19:12.39
6 Larry Hill Westgate High School 19:15.0
7 Lloyd Nicholson Catholic High NI 19:17.42
8 Josiah Porter Westgate High School 19:25.16
9 Leonel Orozco Westgate High School 19:32.59
10 Bryan Real-Moreno Westgate High School 19:40.58
11 Jeffery Landry Catholic High NI 20:00.79
12 Steven Hill Westgate High School 20:16.25
13 Daniel Trotter Catholic High NI 20:31.95
14 Mason Leblanc New Iberia Senior High 21:22.92
15 Trent Leblanc New Iberia Senior High 21:27.8
16 Gregory Phillips Highland Baptist Christian School 21:32.61
17 Matthew Pellerin Catholic High NI 21:49.21
18 Roger Fusilier New Iberia Senior High 22:43.85
19 Richard Nowakowski Highland Baptist Christian School 22:52.31
20 Behr Bayard Catholic High NI 23:25.83
21 David Nowakowski Highland Baptist Christian School 23:46.3
22 Aaron Clarke Highland Baptist Christian School 24:05.17