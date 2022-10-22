The Westgate High School boys team and the Highland Baptist Christian School girls team both defended their 2021 titles on Thursday, winning the 2022 Iberia Parish Cross Country Championships, held at Eagle Ridge Golf Club.

Highland’s Ella Blake led the girls 3-mile event with a time of 20:27.27. Catholic High’s Madalynn Salsman (20:52.61) and Highland Baptist’s Amelia Perello (21:02.27) rounded out the girls top 3.



