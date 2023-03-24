Both Westgate High School and Anderson Middle School excelled at their respective track meets last week.
Westgate traveled to Woodlawn High School to take part in the Louisiana National Guard Invitational.
Both Westgate High School and Anderson Middle School excelled at their respective track meets last week.
Westgate traveled to Woodlawn High School to take part in the Louisiana National Guard Invitational.
Several Tigers took home medals at the event, including Armi'dre Evans, Mekhi Boutte, Dedrick Latulas and Monty Keoyothy, who all placed first in their events.
Anderson Middle School hosted a middle school track meet on Wednesday where they not only won as a team, but had several athletes excel individually.
Many other Teche-area teams competed in the Panther Relays hosted by Catholic High School on Friday. Full coverage of that event will be available in the Tuesday edition of The Daily Iberian.
Results from the La. National Guard Invitational.
Boys 100m
5 Derek Kately 11.27
7 Brailon Raymond 11.43
Boys 110m Hurdles
1 Armi'dre Evans 14.89
Boys 200m
1 Mekhi Boutte 21.16
3 Amare' Porter 22.08
Boys 300m Hurdles
4 Daveyon Hypolite 43.76
Boys 400m
4 Khylon Antoine 53.16
5 Armi'dre Evans 53.69
Boys 800m
15 Josiah Porter 2:18.05
16 John Dauterive 2:20.57
Boys 1600m
7 Jonah Byrom 5:04.93
8 Bryan Real-Moreno 5:08.41
Boys 3200m
5 Jonah Byrom 10:47.89
8 Bryan Real-Moreno 10:55.15
Boys High Jump
3 Bryant Leon 5-10.00
Boys Javelin Throw
7 Arthur Malveaux 111-05
Boys Long Jump
1 Dedrick Latulas 22-09.50
Boys Pole Vault
1 Monty Keoyothy 10-00.00
Boys Triple Jump
1 Dedrick Latulas 45-03.00
5 Bryant Leon 40-04.00
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1 A. Eugene, A. Porter, D. Kately, M. Boutte 41.75
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
1 D. Kately, A. Porter, D. Latulas, M. Boutte 1:28.78
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1A. Porter, M. Boutte, A. Evans, K. Antoine 3:26.00
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
5 J. Dauterive, J. Byrom, J. Porter, J. Malvo 9:02.87
Results from the Anderson Middle Track Meet
100 Meters
2 Dextavious Washington 11.0
11 Joshua John 12.0
200 Meters
2 Caleb Clements 23.2
3 Dextavious Washington 23.5
400 Meters
4 Trelon Lively 58.2
8 Kahlil Kelly 1:00.6
800 Meters
6 Jakyren Small 2:27.0
7 Kahlil Kelly 2:33.0
1600 Meters
2 Trelon Lively 5:22.0
3 Zachary Choate 5:51.0
100m Hurdles
2 Shadon Lee 14.9
5 Kesan Joesph 17.1
4x100 Relay
2 Caleb Clements, Dextavious Washington, Lloyd Vital, Joshua John 47.3
4x200 Relay
4 Caleb Clements, Shadon Lee, Dextavious Washington, Joshua John 1:39.1
4x400 Relay
3 Tavion Queen, Kahlil Kelly, Jakyren Small, Trelon Lively 4:19.6
Shot Put
4 Lloyd Vital 36’ 8”
6 Vetrkallo Charles 34’ 8”
Discus
2 Zachary Choate 108’ 8”
15 Malakye Buell 69’ 2”
Javelin
3 Llody Vital 96’ 2”
10 Jadein Livingston 70” 10”
Long Jump
3 Caleb Clements 17' 6
4 Joshua John 17' 0
Triple Jump
4 Leithan Robertson 32’ 6”
12 Reginald Williams 30’ 7”
SPORTS DIRECTOR
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.