Westgate alumnus Kayshon Boutte, a junior receiver at LSU, has been named to the Associated Press All-America First Team

BATON ROUGE – Standout LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been named first team preseason all-America by the Associated Press, the news organization announced on Monday.

Boutte, a junior from New Iberia, is back at full speed after having his sophomore season cut short due to an injury. Boutte suffered his season-ending injury against Kentucky in week 6, and at the time he ranked among the national leaders in several receiving categories.



