The Wolfpack’s star defensive back has a new home for next season as Steven August, Jr. signed to continue his athletic career with Millsaps college on Tuesday.
August, who has played several positions for West St. Mary, said that he credits God for his success.
“I’m very excited. I’m ready to get started and give it all that I’ve got and just see what the lord has in store for me,” August said. “(The coaches) have been telling me that it’s basically like high school but on a bigger level. You have to earn your position and your playing time every day by going out there and doing what you have to do.”
After playing varsity for all four seasons, August has racked up an impressive highlight tape at quarterback, wide receiver, running back, cornerback and safety, which is his preferred position.
WSM head coach Dwight Fage said that August has the talent and knowledge to excel at the safety position next season.
“He’s definitely a safety because he tackles really well and he also knows a lot of coverages,” Fage explained. We used him as more of a ‘striker’ or ‘rover’ position, so I think he’ll do well there.”
Fage also said that he thinks Millsaps is getting a player who won’t just make an impact on the field, but off of it as well.
“I think he’s definitely going to bring some leadership. He has high expectations and so do we. He’s a great kid with a great football mind so I think he’ll definitely succeed on the field and off. Millsaps is getting a gem,” Fage said.
August will be majoring in Kinesiology with hopes of becoming a physical therapist. To August, working with athletes as they rehabilitate is an excellent way to stay connected to sports.
“I’m an athlete and that comes with a lot of injuries. I tore my labrum and had surgery on my shoulder, so I looked at the physical therapist and thought that I could see myself doing something like this. It would allow me to help athletes and stay connected to sports,” August said.
August is the first college signing under Fage’s tenure at West St. Mary, but he believes that it will provide his players with extra motivation to make themselves known to college coaches.
“We have a lot of college coaches coming through the building so we’re just trying to get the word out that we have some athletes here that we need to get recognized,” Fage explained.