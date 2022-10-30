ABBEVILLE - Steven Blanco scored three touchdowns and Kaiden Zenon had a touchdown rushing and passing as St. Martinville Senior High clinched a share of the District 5-3A title with a 42-19 win over Abbeville Thursday.

Blanco scored a pair of 5 yard runs and a 70 yard run that gave the Tigers a 42-7 lead before Abbeville had a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns for the final margin.



