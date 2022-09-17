ERATH - The Catholic High Panthers finally scored some points, but it wasn't enough as Erath pulled away in the second half to beat CHS 30-20 Thursday night in a non-district game.
After being shut out in the opener and scoring only seven points last week against Parkview Baptist. Catholic High put 20 points on the board as head coach Scott Wattigny saw some things starting to come together for his offense.
"We went from not scoring, to scoring seven to scoring 20," Wattigny said. "We had some explosive playing, some things we hadn't been able to do.
"Tristan Lewis had a great play, Denyn Mason had a great play, Javon Brown got into the endzone. We are finally starting to see some benefits of what we're trying to do offensively."
The offense had its moments in the game. From the flea-flicker to open the game that scored a touchdown to a long drive that scored to a big runs, the Panthers were able to move the ball and get it into the endzone and even held a 14-13 lead over the Bobcats.
But a 14 point swing in the third quarter changed the game.
An Erath touchdown gave the Bobcats a 20-14 lead and on the ensuing kickoff, a CHS fumble was returned for a score and EHS suddenly led 27-14.
"A 14 point swing in two minutes was the difference," Wattigny said. :Even with that we were ablet o get the ball into the endzone to cut the lead but we just couldn't quite come all the way back."
Luke Landry completed 9-of-17 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns; Jaiden Mitchell ran for 62 yards and Brown had a rushing touchdown for the Panthers.
But in the end CHS fell to 0-3 on the season.
"We're getting there, we just have to figure out a way to get a W," Wattigny said.