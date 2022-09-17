CHS Logo
ERATH - The Catholic High Panthers finally scored some points, but it wasn't enough as Erath pulled away in the second half to beat CHS 30-20 Thursday night in a non-district game.

After being shut out in the opener and scoring only seven points last week against Parkview Baptist. Catholic High put 20 points on the board as head coach Scott Wattigny saw some things starting to come together for his offense.



