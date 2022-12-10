Before St. Martinville Senior High's basketball game at Catholic High on Thursday, senior JayVyn Duncan gave sophomore Ray'tyrion Narcisse a pep talk.
The discussion worked well as Narcisse shot 9-of-12 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free throw line with a game-high 21 points in the Tigers' 63-45 win.
"We had a little talk before the game," Duncan said. "I told (Narcisse) we needed him to make some big shots. He got going and hit them."
The Tigers improved to 4-3 with the win, which helped offset the sting of a 62-38 loss at undefeated Port Allen on Tuesday.
"Coach (Ihmaru) Jones told us what to do in the game plan," Narcisse said. "We just had to execute and go out and play St. Martinvillle basketball. We're getting better."
Duncan scored eight of his 14 points in the fourth quarter. He made six straight free throws in the fourth during a 10-0 run that stretched the Tigers' lead from 49-42 to 59-42.
The Tigers got a boost from Delian Mallery, who missed the first few games of the season while participating in football. The junior scored seven points. 6-foot-4 senior forward Jevion Sam had a big second half, shooting 6-for-9 and finishing with 16 points.
Harvey Broussard is expected to return to action as early as next week for SMSH. The 6-foot-4 senior took some time off after football to get 100% healthy.
Catholic High (4-2) was paced by guard Tristan Lewis, who hit four 3's and scored 16 points. Star point guard Jaiden Mitchell was held scoreless until the fourth quarter when the sophomore hit five free throws.
"Everything goes through him," Jones said of Mitchell. "I like the way he plays. He's a good point guard, and we knew he was going to be a factor."
SMSH led by as many as seven points until Lewis' basket gave the Panthers their first lead (16-14) with five minutes remaining in the second quarter. Duncan answered with a floater in the lane just before the buzzer to even the score at the half.
In the third quarter, the Tigers used a 5-0 and a 9-0 run to push the margin to 37-23. Sam scored eight points in the third, mostly on mid-range jumpers. Duncan drove the length of the court and made a one-handed shot to close the quarter with the Tigers ahead 39-26.
"It was a big win," Duncan said. "We needed to prove a point. I think some people believe that we've gotten soft."
Duncan and Sam were the catalysts for many of Narcisse's buckets with crisp passes.
"Last practice, Coach Jones told me I needed to run things as point guard and assume the leadership role," Duncan said. "I felt like I needed to get the ball to my guys in the right spots to give them the confidence to make shots."
"We needed a win after going to Port Allen and getting slaughtered," said Jones, who wasn't surprised by Narcisse's performance.
"It's his first year playing this level of basketball, but he ain't scared. He can hit that elbow jumper. His defense is always good. His energy is always good."