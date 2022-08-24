Purchase Access

Acadiana Christian School took an early lead in its football season opener against John Paul the Great, but the Guardians responded with a flurry of points to win 40-8 at New Iberia Senior High on Saturday.

The Guardians (1-0) received the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in three plays with Sam LeBlanc reaching the end zone from 50 yards out. The two-point conversion attempt failed.



