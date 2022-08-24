Acadiana Christian School took an early lead in its football season opener against John Paul the Great, but the Guardians responded with a flurry of points to win 40-8 at New Iberia Senior High on Saturday.
The Guardians (1-0) received the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in three plays with Sam LeBlanc reaching the end zone from 50 yards out. The two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Lions (0-1) began their first drive at their own 45-yard line. In an empty set backfield, junior quarterback Ty Olivier scrambled 44 yards on first down. After the next three plays resulted in a loss of five yards, Olivier tossed a touchdown pass on a wheel route to Ridge Darden.
Olivier tacked on the two-point conversion to give the Lions an 8-6 lead at the 5:32 mark of the first quarter.
The Lafayette-based Guardians scored touchdowns on each of their next three possessions, although the Lions mounted a goal-line stand to turn the visitors away with no points at the end of the second quarter.
“We played a really good, disciplined team that executed well,” Olivier said of the Guardians and their veer offense. “Our guys are challenging each other to look at the scoreboard, get back in the lab and get better.”
LeBlanc finished with three touchdowns, and Anthony Salvatierra rushed for two more scores for John Paul the Great, which attempted only two passes and ran between the tackles almost the entire game.
“A team like we were facing, you give them a little wiggle room and it’s off to the races,” Olivier said. “We didn’t control the line of scrimmage. We had gap assignments, but we weren’t there.
“For me, it’s all about discipline, but that’s a ‘me’ issue. It’s not on the kids. Everything is on me. I have to go back to the drawing board with my staff and get better.”
Late in the first quarter with the Guardians ahead 12-8, the Lions defense stiffened near the goal-line. The Guardians were faced with a 4th-and-2 at the ACS seven-yard-line, but the Lions jumped offsides to set up a one-yard TD run by Salvatierra.
The Guardians recovered a perfectly placed pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff to set up a five-play, 49-yard scoring drive and a 28-8 lead.
“We were anxious and trying to make a stop,” Olivier said of the fourth down penalty. “I’m pleased with the effort. Look, we’ve been working hard all summer. We’re not going to let this one game define us.
“We’re going to see them again, and I plan on it being a different game. I would’ve liked to have come away with a victory, but you learn lessons in defeat.”
Darden caught two passes for 35 yards, and Brandon Judice caught a 20-yard pass from Olivier in conditions that weren’t ideal for throwing the football. The opening kickoff was delayed approximately an hour by thunderstorms and lighting.
Olivier talked about the opportunity to coach his son Ty, a transfer from Highland Baptist, as well as the opportunity to oversee the ACS football program in his debut season.
“Having a kid like Ty in your locker room changes the level,” Coach Olivier said. “I’m excited about having him here.
“We’re building a culture here with hard work in the weight room. We’re practicing hard. We’re developing the kids. The most important thing we’re doing is Fellowship of Christian Athletes. We’ve been having a lot of breakthroughs with that, and it’s calling kids to come this way.”