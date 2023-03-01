The answer to a dwindling pool of referees and umpires might just be found at your local American Legion or VFW post.
Battlefields to Ballfields was founded by Fox Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira in 2017 following conversations with military veterans who said they were struggling to find a path after transitioning back to civilian life.
Pereira combined his two passions, veterans advocacy and sports, to create Battlefields to Ballfields (B2B), a program designed to provide veterans with a purpose in the civilian world and also bolster the officiating ranks in local communities.
With offices across the country, B2B has created an extensive network of organizations that help train and equip military veterans with the skills and equipment necessary to get started in sports officiating.
“Time and again, military veterans have displayed the established skills and situational awareness to thrive as a sports official, finding a natural fit with the knowledge of rules and concepts of teamwork,” said a representative for the organization.
To date, B2B has awarded over 800 scholarships to veterans seeking a start in sports officiating, and currently has members in 38 states.
One member is Michael Kennedy, who serves as an Operations and Readiness Officer with the Navy’s Information Warfare Training Group based in Virginia.
Kennedy spends his weeks with the Navy, and serves as a FCS back judge on the weekends, in addition to working directly for B2B as a regional director.
Speaking to ESPN, Kennedy said that veterans are searching for purpose after leaving the military.
"To be wanted again, to be accepted again, to be a part of something,” he said of his fellow veterans’ desires after leaving the service.
“That's what a lot of these guys are looking for. What Battlefields to Ballfields does is take those that are hurting that really need to be able to be a part of something, to have that fellowship and find that fellowship and they give them an avenue to do that. That's officiating, right?"
Hector Tarango agreed. The veteran of Afghanistan, Iraq and Kosovo said that officiating is similar to serving in the military since both jobs require you to work in a group and rely on the actions of those around you to accomplish your mission.
"It's just like the army. We're a tight group," said Tarango.
"When you get your squad and your team, you've got brotherhood. I've got brothers right now. There are a lot of ways to save a man's life. A man named David Knowles, he saved my life in Iraq. I named my son after him. Well, here, Battlefields to Ballfields saved my life. Mike Pereira saved my life. These are honorable men. Honorable men."
To become an official and receive scholarship support from B2B, veterans must be 18 years old, living in the United States and have never served as an official before.
With those criteria met, B2B asks that you apply to your local sports officiating organization and apply for a scholarship at www.battlefields2ballfields.org/scholarship-eligibility. After verifying your military service, the organization will provide you with a starter kit, including uniforms, local officiating dues, a membership to the National Association of Sports Officials and a US Veteran sew-on patch.