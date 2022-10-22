ERATH - After losing to rival Abbeville last year, Erath's Christian Pillette said after the Bobcats 31-21 District 5-3A win over the Wildcats that this game was circled on the calendar.
"Coming in, we had this game circled," Pillette said. "We came out, we executed and did everything we had to and we dominated."
Pillette did his part as the junior caught four passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns of 39 and 74 yards as the Bobcats beat their rivals to improve to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in district.
"We remembered the loss to them last year and we wanted this game," Pillette said.
But Pillette wasn't the only star for Erath in the win
Quarterback Lynkon Romero ran for 73 yards and a score and threw for 139 yards and two scores and Mason Hebert rushed for 141 yards and a score as the Bobcats tooks the lead in the first quarter on Pillette's first touchdown pass and never trailed in beating the Wildcats.
Erath held leads of 21-6 at halftime and 28-14 in the third quarter but had to hold on against the Wildcats after Abbeville twice closed the deficit to seven points in the second half.
"There was a time in the game, after we had the turnover and they scored, to get it back to seven points that I got worried but the offense drove the ball for a score and the defense stopped them from coming back on us and we got the win."
Which was a very satisfying win for the Erath coach.
"I realize that they don't have the same team that they did last year but we didn't feel well after we lost to them last year," LeBlanc said. "But that is still a good football team and we finally put it together and all around it was a great effort."
"We had some great performances and the guys are excited about what they were able to do tonight. Ever since we lost to St. Martinville two weeks ago, the guys have tightened up and had really put in some good work."