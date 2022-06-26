WACO, Texas – Baylor head coach Nicki Collen announced the addition of Taijh Delahoussaye to her staff on Tuesday afternoon as the Director of Recruiting for women's basketball.
"We are excited to welcome Taijh to the Baylor Family," Collen said. "Taijh's experience at LSU in both football and basketball, as well as her energy and desire to be great, stood out as we searched for the right person to help us grow in the area of recruiting. Her creativity as well as organization skills will help our staff continue to pursue the best players in the country and give them a first-class experience while on our campus."
Delahoussaye comes to Waco after serving for six years at LSU. In two seasons under former head coach Nikki Fargas, Delahoussaye oversaw all of the women's basketball team's recruiting efforts.
The previous four years, the New Iberia, La., native served as a member of the LSU football recruiting staff where she became well-versed in the recruiting world. She managed special events including football game day, football camps and official visits.
Delahoussaye earned her bachelor's degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2018.
For the latest news on the Baylor women's basketball team all season long, follow its official Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts: @BaylorWBB.