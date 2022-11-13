When his team took the field on Friday night in the first round of the LHSAA Select Division III playoffs, Catholic High head coach Scott Wattigny knew that it would be his last game on the Panther sideline.
The announcement of Wattigny’s departure came in early November as the school addressed rumors that the coach wouldn’t be returning for his fourth season at Catholic High. Wattigny had previously had success as the head coach at Archbishop Hannan, leaving the program with a 39-17 record.
On Friday, the lame-duck coach watched his team struggle with injuries and missteps against Lake Charles College Prep, as the Trailblazers jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the game.
Just before the half, the Panthers managed to cut the deficit down to just seven points. With several players out of the team due to illness, the Panthers suffered another setback when senior receiver Gunnar Brown went down with an ACL injury.
“What really hurt was when Gunner went down,” Wattigny said of losing his starting WR. “He allows us to get into other packages and while we have guys who can do some of what he is capable of doing, that really limits us. When you don’t have Javon (Brown, a junior RB/DL) and Denym (Mason, a junior RB/LB) is going both ways, it’s hard. Denym, William Russell, Thomas Beaullieu, those guys probably played close to 100 snaps. They played some ball tonight.”
Despite receiving possession to start the second half, Catholic High was unable to leave their own side of the field. LCCP regained possession and answered back with their third TD of the night. Another touchdown, LCCP’s fourth of the game, sealed a 26-7 loss for the No. 14 seeded Panthers.
Wattigny said that despite coming into the game as the higher seed, LCCP were a tough team that could continue to surprise opponents next week.
“I don’t care what anybody says, that's a No. 19 seed that really shouldn’t be that low,” he explained. “You can just look at those guys and see that’s not a No. 19 seed. I don’t know how the numbers worked out for them to be in that spot, but goodness gracious. They brought a good football team here, but we battled our faces off. They have a chance to go to Notre Dame and do something special.”
After the game, Wattigny and his team took time to say their goodbyes to one another. Despite the loss, he said that he is proud of his team and what they have accomplished this season.
“I thought we competed and I couldn’t be more proud. Obviously this is my final game here and it would’ve been nice to go out with a victory, but we have five seniors that I have all the respect in the world for,” he said. “They tried doing their best to lead this program and, yeah, 4-7 is the reality of our record but it’s not really indicative of how good of football we played. We played good football this season and we played good football tonight. There’s a lot more to winning than just what happens out here on the white lines. I couldn’t be more proud of my guys, my coaches and the time I spent here. I was proud to wear red and white and be a Panther.”
After an emotional post-game, Wattigny said that he reminded his team before their first-round contest to cherish the memories that they have made.
“Obviously that’s not how you wanted it to end, but I’m proud of our kids. It’s emotional, you know? In five weeks, it’s going to end for everybody and only eight of them will be ending with tears of happiness. Everybody else is going to be going home unhappy, but I cherish my moments with them. That was my chapel talk to them before the game, to just enjoy the moments that you have with each other because it’ll never be back. Those five seniors, along with myself, won’t be back next year so it’ll be a new team. We will always be a team, but we won’t be fighting on the gridiron like we have been.”
As for where the program will be headed, Wattigny has no doubts that the team will continue to do good things after his departure.
“This program is going to soar. You can see the talent level that’s here but we’re playing with nothing but a bunch of babies on the field in so many ways,” Wattigny said. “We’ve got some great sophomores and juniors. How much better did Luke Landry get from Week 1 to now? I mean, he’s as good as anybody in our district. He did a great job, but not just him, the whole team. I could probably sit out here and talk for an hour about the team.”
While Wattigny is confident in Catholic High’s talent for next season, he isn’t so sure where he will end up. With two young children to look after, the veteran coach said he will need to take some time to reflect before he finds his next assignment.
“The best thing that I can do right now is to finish what I have to do here and leave this place in the best condition that I can for the next guy,” Wattigny explained. “I know how important that is when you take over a program, there’s a lot of things that need to be put in place for that next persian. I don't know what I’m going to do to be honest with you. I’m going to sit down and talk with my wife. This was a move that was a forever move in my mind. I moved my family two and a half hours away to come out here and I wanted us to be in red and white forever. That’s what I was looking for. Obviously God has different plans, so I just have to wait and see what the next steps are. I’ll need to digress and mull over my thoughts. I’ve been doing this for 13 years, been a head coach for eight, and I have a five-year-old and a three-year-old, so this is a big commitment and sacrifice. We’ll see where the wind blows. Hopefully I’ve done enough good in my life and in this profession that somebody will see some quality in me and give men an opportunity to go do this again. The competitor in me is not happy with my overall record in these three years, so I have that urge to be back as a head coach but I don’t know if that’s going to be this year, next year or maybe never.”
Wattigny’s time at Catholic High ends with a 14-18 record and a 2020 quarterfinals appearance.