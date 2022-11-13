When his team took the field on Friday night in the first round of the LHSAA Select Division III playoffs, Catholic High head coach Scott Wattigny knew that it would be his last game on the Panther sideline.

The announcement of Wattigny’s departure came in early November as the school addressed rumors that the coach wouldn’t be returning for his fourth season at Catholic High. Wattigny had previously had success as the head coach at Archbishop Hannan, leaving the program with a 39-17 record.



