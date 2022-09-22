Jaheim Walters
Buy Now

Jaheim Walters struggled with his mental health while at NSU, but is doing well now thanks to football and support from his coaching staff.

 Chris Reich/NSU Athletics

NATCHITOCHES – Football was supposed to be a ticket to college for Jaheim Walters, a place he could escape and leave his troubles behind for a couple of hours each day.

Upon arriving at Northwestern State in the fall of 2020, that shifted quickly.