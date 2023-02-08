NISH senior Christian Walker scored 24 points in the Yellow Jacket’s dominant victory over crosstown rival Westgate on Saturday.

NISH entered the contest with a 23-1 record, winning the last eight of their games after dropping to STM in early January. Since the loss, the Yellow Jackets have returned to top form, remaining undefeated in district play and sitting in the No. 1 spot in the Division I power rankings.



Tags