Former Vice President Mike Pence has called for Major League Baseball to issue an apology to Catholics after the Dodgers announced that their annual Pride Night event will feature an appearance by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

“Having been raised in a Catholic family, the Dodgers decision to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a hateful group that blatantly mocks Catholicism, to their event next month is deeply offensive,” said Pence as he took to Twitter to express his disapproval.







