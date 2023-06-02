Former Vice President Mike Pence has called for Major League Baseball to issue an apology to Catholics after the Dodgers announced that their annual Pride Night event will feature an appearance by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
“Having been raised in a Catholic family, the Dodgers decision to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a hateful group that blatantly mocks Catholicism, to their event next month is deeply offensive,” said Pence as he took to Twitter to express his disapproval.
“Last summer the MLB moved their All-Star Game out of Georgia over a lie about voter ID and now they are apologizing and welcoming anti-Catholic bigots back to Dodger Stadium with open arms. The MLB should not be apologizing to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, they should be apologizing to Catholics across America. America’s pastime should respect the faith of every American no matter what.”
The Dodgers made news several times for their inclusion, then exclusion, the re-inclusion of the group.
Following backlash from conservative fans and political organizations, the Dodgers rescinded their offer to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, excluding them due to “the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night.”
This decision drew criticism from LGBT organizations who saw the exclusion as bowing down to conservative intolerance, prompting the Dodgers to re-issue an invitation shortly after.
Pence wasn’t alone in condemning the festivities, being joined by Florida senator Marco Rubio, a fellow Catholic, who highlighted the group’s perversion of religious symbols and doctrine.
“The ‘sisters’ are men who dress in lewd imitation of Roman Catholic nuns,” Rubio said in a letter to the MLB. “The group’s motto, ‘go and sin some more,’ is a perversion of Jesus’s command to ‘go, and sin no more.’ The group’s ‘Easter’ ceremony features children’s programming followed by a drag show where adult performers dress in blasphemous imitation of Jesus and Mary. The group hosts pub crawls mocking the Stations of the Cross and even the Eucharist, the sacrament that unites more than one billion Catholics around the world.”
Rosie Partridge of the San Francisco chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence said that the group seeks to use outrage to draw attention to communities affected by the Catholic church.
“Our use of religious trappings is a response to those faiths whose members would condemn us and seek to strip away the rights of marginalized communities.”
The backlash hasn’t seemed to sway the Dodgers organization a second time.
The move comes after several NHL teams faced criticism after declining to wear Pride jerseys. The Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild each declined to participate in Pride Night. San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer and Philadelphia Fliers defenseman Ivan Provorov both chose not to participate in their teams’ events.
The Dodgers’ Pride Night is scheduled for June 16. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are set to receive the Community Hero Award.
Both the MLB and the Dodgers declined to comment on the situation.