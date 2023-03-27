Vote for the Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week now. Details about each athlete are included below.
Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week
Choose one option. Winners will be announced on Friday.
1. Tyler Blissett, HBCS Track and Field
Vote for the Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week now. Details about each athlete are included below.
Choose one option. Winners will be announced on Friday.
1. Tyler Blissett, HBCS Track and Field
After finishing his driver’s ed class on Saturday morning, Blissett traveled to Ruston to compete in the 3200-meters at the Hoss Garrett Relays. With a blistering time of 9:34.67, Blissett shaved over 15 seconds from the time that won him first place at the 2023 LHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Meet in February.
2. Lexi Mclin, Loreauville Softball
Mclin hit for the cycle in Loreauville's 17-5 win over Westminster Christian Academy, batting a triple in the 1st inning, a double in the 3rd, a home run in the 5th and finishing with a single in the 6th. She has a .532 batting average and 57 putouts.
3. Harvey Broussard, SMSH Track and Field
Broussard hasn’t let his commitment to the Ragin’ Cajuns football team slow down his performances for the Tigers. After winning another district title in basketball, Broussard took over the Panther Relays with first-place finishes in both the high jump and triple jump.
4. Mekhi Boutte, Westgate Track and Field
Boutte seems to break records every week as the senior dominates in several events for the Tigers. At the La. National Guard Woodlawn Invitational, Boutte ran away from the competition in the 200-meter event to finish with a time of 21.16, which is currently ranked the No. 17 time in the nation.
5. Zeb Falgout, Delcambre Baseball
Falgout’s powerful hitting propelled the Panthers to a 9-2 victory over Westminster Christian last week. With a double in the 1st inning and a home run in the 5th inning, Falgout put the game out of reach for Westminster to pick up another important win for Delcambre. The Panthers currently have a 13-3 record and are the No. 2 team in Non-Select Division IV.
SPORTS DIRECTOR
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.