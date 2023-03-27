Vote for the Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week now. Details about each athlete are included below.

Daily Iberian Athlete of the Week

Choose one option. Winners will be announced on Friday.

You voted:

1. Tyler Blissett, HBCS Track and Field

Tyler Blissett
Buy Now
Lexi Mclin
Buy Now

Lexi Mclin
Harvey Broussard competes in the long jump
Buy Now

Harvey Broussard competes in the long jump
Mekhi Boutte
Buy Now
Zeb Falgout led the scoring for Delcambre against Morgan City
Buy Now

Zeb Falgout led the scoring for Delcambre against Morgan City


Tags