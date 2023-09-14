With the prep volleyball season in full swing, several Teche Area schools are already beginning to separate from the rest of the pack to take top spots in their respective divisional standings.
Catholic High School is currently the No. 2 seed in the highly competitive Division III, sitting just behind last year’s runners up E.D. White, who the Lady Panthers faced earlier this season. Catholic High made the jump up from Division IV last year, advancing to the DIII quarterfinals before losing 3-0 to then-No. 2 seed Archbishop Hannan.
The Lady Falcons are also doing well this season as ESA is currently ranked as the No. 3 seed in Division V. Head coach Sarah Robicheaux guided her team to the finals in 2021 and a quarterfinal appearance in 2022. Fans can expect another deep run this season as the Lady Falcons are packed with experience and talent throughout the roster.
Several teams have found their stride after undergoing recent coaching changes. Highland Baptist coach Brigette Boudreaux made her way to Acadiana Christian School, where she currently has a 2-4 record in her second season at the helm. The Lady Bears brought in Chynna Brooks, a NISH standout who played at the collegiate level with the Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Boudreaux. Brooks is also having success in her second season despite a difficult schedule.
At Westgate, second-year head coach Jenny Gonsoulin is getting her team to move in the right direction. The Lady Tigers currently have a 2-8 record with plenty more volleyball left to play.
First-year head coach Lisa Richard took over for Ty Babin at New Iberia Senior High after serving as assistant coach last season. The Lady Jackets are still trying to find a way to replace Laila Sigure’s dominance at the net but strong showings at the H. L. Bourgeois tournament last week shows that the team is continuing to improve.
The LHSAA volleyball regular season will last through Oct. 28 with playoff pairings set to be released on Oct. 30. Like last season, the top 32 teams in each division will advance to the playoffs culminating in the state tournament held between Nov. 9 through Nov. 11 at the Cajundome in Lafayette, La.