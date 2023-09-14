With the prep volleyball season in full swing, several Teche Area schools are already beginning to separate from the rest of the pack to take top spots in their respective divisional standings.

Catholic High School is currently the No. 2 seed in the highly competitive Division III, sitting just behind last year’s runners up E.D. White, who the Lady Panthers faced earlier this season. Catholic High made the jump up from Division IV last year, advancing to the DIII quarterfinals before losing 3-0 to then-No. 2 seed Archbishop Hannan.



