The LHSAA released the prep volleyball playoff brackets on Monday with several Teche Area teams rewarded with postseason bids.
In Division I, New Iberia Senior High landed a No. 21 seed. The Lady Yellow Jackets (22-11) will face a familiar opponent in the first round Wednesday at 6 P.M. in Youngsville in District 3-I rival No. 12 Southside (21-8).
The two teams met at Southside in October with the Lady Sharks winning in three sets (25-9, 25-21, 25-12).
The first round matchup came as a surprise to NISH coach Ty Babin after Southside had been projected as high as No. 8 as late as Monday morning.
"It didn't go very well last time we played Southside," Babin said. "I think we saw the name on the opponent's jersey and were intimidated."
"It's a blessing and a curse to face Southside. It's a blessing that we know what they have. We know their tendencies. It's a curse because we didn't do well against them earlier."
Southside, which reached the Division I semifinals last season for the first time in school history, returned two star players from that team in setter Celia Vallot and middle hitter Emery Westmoreland, who returned in early October from an offseason injury.
The Lady Sharks are 12-3 since Westmoreland's return.
"Their hitters are strong," Babin said. "My three seniors (Laila Sigure, Yahaira Mora and Zoriahn Davis) will have to step up for us."
In Division III, No. 10 Catholic High (25-14) will host No. 23 Morgan City (15-27). The winner will face either No. 7 University Lab (25-8) or No. 26 Church Point (18-18).
Also in Division III, No. 32 St. Martinville (8-18) will travel to Baton Rouge to challenge No. 1 Dunham (30-6).
No. 24 Delcambre (5-18) will face No. 9 Loyola Prep (15-18) in Shreveport at 5 P.M. Wednesday in a first round Division IV match.
The Lady Panthers halted a 14-game losing streak by winning two of their last three matches heading into the playoffs.
Also in Division IV, No. 26 West St. Mary (4-16) travels to Covington where the Lady Wolfpack will square off with No. 7 Northlake Christian (19-13).
Episcopal School of Acadiana (16-17) is the highest seeded area team at No. 5 in Division V. The Lady Falcons, who reached the finals last year before losing to Metairie Park Country Day, will host No. 28 St. Mary's Academy (6-14) in the first round.
If ESA advances, the Lady Falcons will take on the winner of No. 12 Crescent City (13-13)/No. 21 Evangel Christian (11-9) in the second round.
District 3-V rival Ascension Episcopal (21-15), the No. 4 seed, would be ESA's likely opponent in the quarterfinal. The Lady Falcons defeated Ascension Episcopal in four sets during the regular season.
Also in Division V, No. 17 Hanson Memorial (12-21) is at No. 16 Houma Christian (14-14). The District 8-V rivals met on October 20 with Houma Christian, which enters the playoffs on a four-match winning streak, prevailing in four sets.
Distinct 8-V programs Centerville and Highland Baptist also made the playoffs. No. 25 Centerville (10-13), which has won three of its last four matches, is at No. 8 Central Private (22-10).
The No. 23 Lady Bears (4-24) will meet No. 10 St. Martin's Episcopal (12-13) in Metairie.