The LHSAA released the prep volleyball playoff brackets on Monday with several Teche Area teams rewarded with postseason bids.

In Division I, New Iberia Senior High landed a No. 21 seed. The Lady Yellow Jackets (22-11) will face a familiar opponent in the first round Wednesday at 6 P.M. in Youngsville in District 3-I rival No. 12 Southside (21-8).



